2024 K-pop concerts: From IU to ENHYPEN, all artists who'll be rolling out their tours

Akin to every other year, 2024 has quite an exciting list of artists who'll be rolling out their shows around the globe in the coming months. There's no doubt that the K-pop industry is known for its extravagant, grand, and energetic concerts, bringing fans from around the world together as they rush to grab their seats for the show.
From small shows to full-fledged world tours, 2024 K-pop concerts have gotten quite a diverse variety of content for the fandom. Moreover, fans can not only expect shows from K-pop groups but also soloists, sub-units, and more. As the consistently enlarging K-pop industry enters another year, fans are expected to be fed with a long list of artists and concerts, that are expected to be filled with mind-blowing live performances.
All artists who'll be rolling out their 2024 K-pop concerts: IU, ENHYPEN, and more
1) NCT 127
First on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts in NCT 127. The nine-piece K-pop sub-unit, that kickstarted their tour back in 2023, will be rolling out more shows in the coming year too. Here are the announced dates of their 3rd The Unity Tour in 2024:
- January 7 - Nagoya, Japan, Valtelin Dome
- January 8 - Nagoya, Japan, Valtelin Dome
- January 13 - Jakarta, Indonesia
- January 14 - Jakarta, Indonesia
- January 21 - Bulacan, Philippines
- January 27 - Bangkok, Thailand, Thammasat Stadium
- January 28 - Bangkok, Thailand, Thammasat Stadium
- February 3 - Macau, China
- February 04 - Macau, China
- February 10 - Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome
- February 11 - Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome
- March 9 - Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
- March 10 - Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
2) STAYC
Another K-pop group on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts who will be continuing their 2023 tour into the next year is STAYC. Their TEENFRESH world tour will be stopping at cities and Asia, Europe, and more in the coming months.
- January 14 - Taipei, Taiwan, New Taipei Xinzhuang Gymnasium
- January 20 - Hong Kong, China, Star Hall KITEC
- February 16 - Singapore, The Star Theatre
- March 3 - Londo, United Kingdom
- March 5 - Paris, France
- March 8 - Berlin, Germany
- March 10 - Warsaw, Poland
3) IVE
IVE, the six-piece K-pop girl group will also be continuing their tour from 2023, Show What I Have into 2024. Standing on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts, the girls have been rolling out their first world tour, and here are the dates of all the upcoming shows.
- January 13 - Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD City Hall 5-6
- January 14 - Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD City Hall 5-6
- January 27 - Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena
- January 31 - Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A
- February 1 - Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A
- February 7 - Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall
- February 8 - Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall
- February 17 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena
- February 24 - Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
- March 2 - Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena
- March 13 - Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum
- March 16 - Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
- March 20 - Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
- March 24 - Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena
- March 26 - Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena
- March 29 - Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
- June 4 - Paris, France, Accor Arena
- June 7 - Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
- June 10 - Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- June 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
- June 16 - London, England, The O2
- June 23 - Mexico City, Mexico, Palacio De Los Deportes
- June 26 - São Paulo, Brazil, Espaço Unimed
- June 30 - Santiago, Chile, Movistar Arena
- July 6 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena
- July 13 - Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- July 25 - Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
- July 28 - Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
4) IU
After a long time, the K-pop soloist IU has excited fans with the announcement that she'll be standing on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts with her world tour, H.E.R., in March of this year. Here are all the dates for the same:
- March 2 - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea
- March 3 - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea
- March 9 - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea
- March 10 - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea
- March 23 - Yokohama, Yokahama Arena, Japan
- March 24 - Yokohama, Yokahama Arena, Japan
- April 6 - Taipei, Taipei Arena, Taiwan
- April 7 - Taipei, Taipei Arena, Taiwan
- April 20 - Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 21 - Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27 - Jakarta, ICE BSD Hall 5-6, Indonesia
- April 28 - Jakarta, ICE BSD Hall 5-6, Indonesia
- May 25 - Hong Kong, Asiaworld-Arena
- May 26 - Hong Kong, Asiaworld-Arena
- June 1 - Manila, Philippine Arena, Phillippines
- June 8 - Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena, Malaysia
- June 9 - Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena, Malaysia
- June 21 - London, OVO, Arena Wembley, UK
- June 23 - Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
- June 29 - Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand
- June 30 - Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand
- July 6 - Osaka, Asue Arena Osaka, Japan
- July 7 - Osaka, Asue Arena Osaka, Japan
- July 15 - Newark, Prudential Center, USA
- July 19 - Atlanta, State Farm Arena, USA
- July 22 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena, USA
- July 25 - Rosemont, Allstate Arena, USA
- July 30 - Oakland, Oakland Arena, USA
- August 2 - Los Angeles, Kia Forum, USA
5) SEVENTEEN
Next on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is SEVENTEEN. The thirteen-piece K-pop boy group has been rolling out their FOLLOW Tour, and will also be making a few stops in January.
- January 13 - Bulacan, Philippines, Philippine Sports Stadium
- January 14 - Bulacan, Philippines, Phillippine Sports Stadium
- January 20 - Macau, China, Olympic Sports Center Stadium
- January 21 - Macau, China, Olympic Sports Center Stadium
6) ENHYPEN
The seven-piece K-pop group, ENHYPEN, also stands on the list of artists who will be holding a concert in 2024. Here are all the dates for their upcoming shows on the Fate World Tour:
- January 13 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena
- January 14 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena
- January 20 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
- January 21 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
- January 27 – Macau, China, Galaxy Arena
- January 28 – Macau, China, Galaxy Arena
- February 3 – New Clark City, Philippines, New Clark City Stadium
- February 24 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
- February 25 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
- April 24 - Anaheim, California, Honda Center
- April 26 - Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
- April 28 - Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma Done
- May 01 - Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena
- May 03 - Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena
7) VIXX
The veteran K-pop group, VIXX, is also seated on the list. Their tour, Live Fantasia: CONTINUUM, has announced a few stops in January and February, while more dates are expected to be announced soon.
- January 13 – Tokyo, Japan, Zepp Haneda
- January 28 – Hong Kong, China
- February 4 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
8) TVXQ!
Another veteran K-pop group on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is TVXQ!. The group's Asia tour is expected to have a few dates in January and February.
- January 13 – Hong Kong, China
- February 3 – Bangkok, Thailand
- February 24 – Taipei, Taiwan
- March 30 - Macau, China
- April 20 - Jakarta, Indonesia
9) The Rose
Next on the list is the music band, The Rose, who are expected to roll out an Asia tour, DAWN TO DUSK, in 2024. Here are the dates for the same:
- January 18 - Jakarta, The Kasablanka Hall
- January 26 - Manila, Smart Araneta Coliseum
- January 28 - Mumbai, Lollapalooza India, Mahalaxmi Race Course
- February 4 - Seoul, Korea, Yes24 Live Hall
10) fromis_9
The Pledis Entertainment K-pop girl group is also expected to stand on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts with its two-day K-pop concert in January. Their concert titled, From Now, was held at the Jangchung Arena, in Seoul.
- January 24 - Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea (6 PM KST)
- January 25 - Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea (5 PM KST)
11) F.T. Island
The veteran Korean band also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts. Their Asia tour titled, 2024 FTISLAND LIVE 'HEY DAY' IN ASIA, is expected to make stops in seven cities.
- January 27 - Macau, China
- February 3 - Bangkok, Thailand
- February 18 - Taipei, Taiwan
- February 24 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- March 2 - Hong Kong, China
- March 16 - Jakarta, Indonesia
- March 22 - Singapore, Singapore
12) EXO's Chanyeol
The EXO rapper also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts for his soloist promotions. He's expected to roll out a Fancon Tour titled, The Eternity. Here are the dates for the same:
- February 2 - Macau, China
- February 3 - Macau, China
- March 2 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- March 9 - Jakarta, Indonesia.
However, SM Entertainment shared that more dates are expected to be revealed later.
13) Super Junior's L.S.S.
The latest subunit of the second-generation K-pop boy group is also expected to roll out a tour, performing their recently released tracks. Here are the dates of their The Show: Th3ee Guys, Asia Tour:
- February 3 - Seoul, South Korea, Donghae Culture and Arts Center
- February 4 - Seoul, South Korea, Donghae Culture and Arts Center
- February 17 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 8 & 10
- March 9 - Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall
- March 23 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Military Zone 7 Indoor Complex
- April 6 - Bangkok, Thailand, Union Hall 2 at Union Mall
- April 20 - Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena
14) Eric Nam
The Korean soloist singer, Eric Nam, is one of the artists who is expected to roll out concerts in 2024. The tour that kickstarted in September 2023 is expected to spill a few dates in 2024 as well. Here are the dates for his House on a Hill World Tour:
- February 16 - Bangkok, Thailand, Siam Pic Ganesha
- February 18 - Singapore, Singapore, Mediacorp Theatre
- February 20 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur
- February 22 - Taipei, Taiwan, Legacy Taipei
- February 24 - Seoul, South Korea, Myungwha Live
- February 26 - Tokyo, Japan, Liquidroom
- February 29 - Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene
- March 2 - Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet
- March 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega
- March 5 - Frankfurt, Germany, Zoom
- March 6 - Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle
- March 8 - Munich, Germany, Tonhalle
- March 9 - Prague, Czech Republic, Sasazu
- March 11 - Milan, Italy, Fabrique
- March 12 - Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622
- March 13 - Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique
- March 15 - Paris, France, Bataclan
- March 18 - Cologne, Germany, Palladium
- March 19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg
- March 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg
- March 22 - Glasgow, United Kingdom, O2 Academy
- March 24 - Dublin, Ireland, Olympia
- March 25 - Manchester, United Kingdom, Academy
- March 26 - London, United Kingdom, Eventim Apollo
- March 30 - Melbourne, Australia, Palais Theatre
- April 2 - Sydney, Australia, Roundhouse
- April 3 - Brisbane, Australia, Fortitude Music Hall
- April 5 - Auckland, New Zealand, Auckland Town Hall
- More dates on the same are expected to be announced soon.
15) ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo
Kickstarting his solo career, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo will also be seated on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts with his solo fancon tour titled, Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator. Here are the dates for the same:
- February 17 – Seoul, South Korea
- February 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- March 9 – Bangkok, Thailand
- March 16 – Manila, Philippines
- March 30 – Saitama, Japan
- March 31 – Saitama, Japan
- April 13 – Singapore, Singapore
- April 20 – Jakarta, Indonesia
16) NCT's Taeyong
The NCT leader and soloist, Taeyong is also expected to hold his two-day solo concert, TY TRACK in Seoul.
- February 24 - Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea (6 PM KST)
- February 25 - Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea (4 PM KST)
17) TWICE
The JYP Entertainment K-pop girl group will be holding their fifth world tour, Ready To Be. Though the tour kickstarted in April of 2023, they'll also be making a few stops in 2024.
- February 3 - Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Sol
- February 6 - Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque
- February 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque
- March 16 - Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
18) f(x)'s Amber Liu
The soloist Amber Liu, will be rolling out her No More Sad Songs world tour in 2024. Here are the dates for the same:
- January 17 - Seattle, Washington, The Crocodile
- January 19 - San Francisco, California, August Hall
- January 20 - Los Angeles, California, Fonda Theatre
- January 21 - San Diego, California, Music Box
- January 23 - Chicago, Illinois, Bottom Lounge
- January 24 - Toronto, Ontario, The Opera House
- January 26 - New York, New York, Irving Plaza
- January 28 - Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
- January 30 - London, England, O2 Academy Islington
- February 20 - Tokyo, Japan, The Garden Hall
- February 22 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ZEPP KL
- February 24 - Hong Kong, China, KITEC – Rotunda 3
- February 27 - Tianjin, China, SoulSense LiveHouse
- February 29 - Changsha, China
- March 2 - Wuhan, China,
- March 5 - Nanjing, China, 1701 LIVEHOUSE MAX
- March 7 - Chongqing, China
- March 9 - Shenzhen, China
- March 12 - Sydney, Australia, The Roundhouse
- March 14 - Brisbane, Australia, The Fortitude Music Hall
- March 15 - Melbourne, Australia, Festival Hall
- March 18 - Auckland, New Zealand, The Civic
- March 20 - Singapore, Singapore, The Theatre at Mediacorp
19) MAMAMOO's Whee In
Another soloist on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is MAMAMOO's WheeIn. Here are the dates for the idol's 1st World Tour, Whee In:
- February 24 - Blue Square Mastercard Hall, Seoul
- February 25 - Blue Square Mastercard Hall, Seoul
- March 26 - Hong Kong, China
- April 6 - Bangkok, Thailand
- April 13 - Manila, Philippines
- April 20 - Taipei, Taiwan
- May 1 - Tokyo, Japan
More dates for the world tour are expected to be announced later.
20) SHINee
The four-piece veteran K-pop boy group, SHINee, also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts as they continue to roll out dates from their tour, SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination. Here are the 2024 dates for the same:
- February 24 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
- February 25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
- March 2 - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
- March 16 - Asia World Arena, Hong Kong
21) NCT's Ten
Following his solo debut that's scheduled for February 13, the NCT member is expected to roll out a fancon tour in Asia titled, 1001, piping the excitement on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts. Here are the dates for the same:
- February 12 - Seoul, Yes24 Live Hall
- March 3 - Bangkok, Impact Arena
- March 9 - Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10
- April 27 – Jakarta, The Kasablanka Hall
22) Super Junior's Kyuhyun
Another Super Junior artist on the list is the soloist, Kyuhyun. His Asia tour, Restart, is expected to make stops around Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and more.
- March 8 - Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall
- March 9 - Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall
- March 10 - Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall
- March 30 - Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Expo Hall 7
- April 4 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10
- April 13 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mega Star Arena
- April 23 - Osaka, Japan, Orix Theater
- April 26 - Yokohama, Japan, Pacifico Yokohama
- May 4 - Taipei, Taiwan, New Taipei City Exhibition Hall
- May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand, MCC Hall The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi
- May 18 - Jakarta, Indonesia, Tennis Indoor Senayan
23) Xdinary Heroes
The Korean boy band, Xdianry Heroes, is also seated on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts as they continue to roll out Break the Brake World Tour.
- March 2 – Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall
- March 8 – Taipei, Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei
- March 17 – Singapore, Singapore, Esplanade Theatre (NEW)
- March 23 – Manila, Philippines, New Frontier Theater
- March 31 – Bangkok, Thailand, Ultra Arena Bravo
24) 2PM's Lee Junho
The veteran K-pop idol, Lee Junho, who's also established himself as an actor in the industry, will also be seated among the 2024 K-pop concerts. It's conducted on two consecutive days and stands as an extension to his previous Japanese tour, The Day We Meet Again.
- January 13 - Seoul, South Korea
- January 14 - Seoul, South Korea
25) SHINee's Key
The SHINee member, Key, is also set to hold a two-day concert/ fan meeting towards the end of January. The concert, titled 2024 Keyland On: And On, is scheduled to take place in Seoul.
- January 27 - Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea
- January 28 - Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea
26) ONF
The six-member K-pop boy group, ONF, also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts as they are scheduled to roll out their Be Here Now in Canada Tour.
- February 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Vogue Theatre
- March 1 – Toronto, Ontario, George Weston Recital Hall
- March 3 – Montreal, Quebec, Rialto Theatre
27) EVNNE
The rookie K-pop boy group, EVNNE, is also seated on the list and is expected to roll out its Asian fan concert titled, SQUAD:R.
- March 2 - Seoul, South Korea
- March 3 - Seoul, South Korea
- April 5 - Singapore, Singapore
- April 13 - Taipei, Taiwan
- April 20 - Bangkok, Thailand
28) SMTOWN Live 2024
The yearly SM TOWN LIVE where all the SM Entertainment artists are brought together to roll out a grand concert is scheduled in February of this year, among the other thrilling 2024 K-pop concerts. Here are the dates and venue of SMTOWN LIVE 2024: SMCU PALACE.
- February 21 - Tokyo Dome, Japan
- February 22 - Tokyo Dome, Japan
29) Super Junior's Yesung
Another Super Junior soloist on the list is Yesung, who'll be continuing to roll out his 2023 Unfading Sense World Tour into 2024.
- January 6- Manila, Philippines
- January 13 - Macau, China
30) EXO's Baekhyun
Another EXO soloist on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the group's vocalist, Baekyun. The idol is scheduled to roll out his Lonsdaleite Asia Tour, starting in March of this year.
- March 16 - Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
- March 17 - Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
- March 23 - Tokyo, Japan, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Main Arena
- March 24 - Tokyo, Japan, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Main Arena
- March 28 - Singapore, Singapore, Resorts World Ballroom
- April 6 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Military Zone 7 Indoor Sports Complex
- April 13 - Manila, the Philippines, Araneta Coliseum
- April 20 - Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe Event Hall
- April 21 - Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe Event Hall
- April 27 - Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Convention Center
- April 28 - Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Convention Center
- May 4 - Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena
- May 5 - Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena
- May 11 - Kobe, Japan, Kobe World Memorial Hall
- May 12 - Kobe, Japan, Kobe World Memorial Hall
- May 16 - Sendai, Japan, Miyagi Sports Park General Gymnasium
- May 17 - Sendai, Japan, Miyagi Sports Park General Gymnasium
- June 1 - Jakarta, Indonesia, Istora Senayan
- June 2 - Jakarta, Indonesia, Istora Senayan
- June 8 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Summit
- June 9 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Summit
- June 15 - Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Hall 7-8 Muang Thong Thani
- June 16 - Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Hall 7-8 Muang Thong Thani
31) Dreamcatcher
The seven-piece K-pop girl group, DREAMCATCHER, is also on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts with their upcoming Luck Inside 7 Doors World Tour.
- January 13 – Seoul, South Korea, YES24 LiveHall (FINISHED)
- February 17 – Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club
- February 19 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja
- February 21 – London, United Kingdom, Troxy
- February 23 – Offenbach, Germany, Stadthalle
- February 25 – Paris, France, Zénith Paris La Villette
- February 28 – Milan, Italy, Magazzini Generali (NEW)
- March 1 – Brussels, Belgium, Cirque Royal (NEW)
- March 3 – Lisbon, Portugal, Lisboa ao Vivo Sala 1 (NEW)
- March 7 – Helsinki, Finland, Helsinki Ice Hall
- March 30 – Taipei, Taiwan, ZEPP New Taipei
32) MCND
The K-pop boyband, MNCD, is expected to roll out their US and Europe tour titled, ODD-VENTURE, amidst the other artists on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts.
- January 20 - Athens, Greece, Gagarin 205
- January 21 - Budapest, Hungary, Durer Kert
- January 23 - Paris, France, Alhambra
- January 24 - Lyon France, La Rayonne
- January 25 - London, England, O2 Academy
- January 27 - Berlin, Germany, Columbia Theater
- January 28 - Warsaw, Poland, Proxima
- February 9 - New York City, New York. Racket NYC
- February 11 - Chicago, Illinois, Distro Music Hall
- February 13 - Atlanta, Georgia, Variety Playhouse
- February 14 - Dallas, Texas, South Side Music Hall
- February 16 - San Francisco, California, Fort Mason Cowell Theater
- February 18 - Los Angeles, California, Avalon Hollywood
33) GOT7's MARK TUAN
The GOT7 soloist, Mark Tuan, is also scheduled to roll out a THE OTHER SIDE, Asia Tour.
- January 20 - IMPACT Arena, Bangkok, Thailand
- January 21 - IMPACT Arena, Bangkok, Thailand
34) Girls Generation's YoonA
Next on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the second-generation K-pop idol and K-drama actress, YoonA, who will be organizing her solo fan meeting, YOONITE.
- January 6 - Seoul, South Korea
- January 7 - Seoul, South Korea
- January 13 - Hong Kong, China
- February 3 - Macau, Chine
- February 4 - Taipei, Taiwan
- February 12 - Yokohama, Japan
- February 24 - Bangkok, Thailand
- March 1 - Manila, Philippines
- March 29 - Jakarta, Indonesia
35) WAVE TO EARTH
The Korean musical band, WAVE TO EARTH, also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts. Here are the dates for their Flaws and All World Tour:
- March 18 - Hong Kong, China
- March 21 - Taipei, Taiwan
- March 24 - Tokyo, Japan
- March 28 - Milan, Italy
- March 30 - Copenhagen, Denmark
- March 31 - Berlin, Germany
- April 2 - Frankfurt, Germany
- April 3 - Brussels, Belgium
- April 5 - Amsterdam, the Netherlands
- April 7 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
- April 8 - Manchester, United Kingdom
- April 10 - London, United Kingdom
- April 12 - Paris, France
36) iKON's Bobby
The soloist of the six-piece K-pop boy group, iKON's Bobby, is also seated on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts. Here are the dates for his Zero Gravity Asia Tour:
- February 26 – Yokohama, Japan, KT Zepp Yokohama
- February 28 – Osaka, Japan, Zepp Osaka Bayside
- March 15 – Jakarta, Indonesia
- March 17 – Manila, Philippines
- March 24 – Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall
- March 30 – Seoul, South Korea
37) ROLLING QUARTZ
Also on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the five-piece female Korean rock band, Rolling Quartz, which is releasing its European tour with about six dates across different cities in the continent.
- January 24 - Paris, France
- January 26 - London, United Kingdom
- January 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- January 30 - Cologne, Germany
- February 1 - Berlin, Germany
- February 3 - Warsaw, Poland
38) EVERGLOW
The six-piece K-pop girl group, EVERGLOW, housed under Yuehua Entertainment, is seated on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts as they continue to roll out dates from their 2023 concert, All My Girls Tour:
- January 23 - Barcelona, Spain, Sala Apolo
- January 25 - Paris, France, TBA
- January 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg
- January 30 - London, England, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
- February 2 - Warsaw, Poland, Palladium
- February 4 - Berlin, Germany, Huxleys
39) xikers
Another rookie K-pop boy group who'll be rolling out their own tour is xikers. The members are scheduled to unveil their Europre tour, WORLD TOUR TRICKY HOUSE, from January to February.
January 28 - London, UK at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
- January 30 - Madrid, Spain at Live Las Ventas
- February 1 - Berlin, Germany at Huxleys
- February 4 - Milan, Italy at Magazzini Generali
- February 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- February 8 - Warsaw, Poland at Progresja
- February 10 - Paris, France at Élysée Montmartre
40) ODD EYE CIRCLE
The LOONA subunit, ODD EYE CIRCLE, is also expected to roll out its World Tour, Volume Up, in the coming months of the year.
- January 12 - New York, New York, Town Hall
- January 14 - Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live
- January 17 - Atlanta, Georgia, Buckhead Theatre
- January 19 - Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center
- January 22 - Fort Worth, Texas, Will Rogers Auditorium
- January 24 - Tempe, Arizona, The Marquee
- January 26 - Los Angeles, California, The Orpheum
- January 29 - San Francisco, California, Palace of Fine Arts
- February 1 - Mexico City, Mexico, Auditorio BB
- February 3 - Monterrey, Mexico, Showcenter Complex
41) KISS OF LIFE
Another rookie K-pop girl group who'll be rolling out their first fan meeting is KISS OF LIFE. Here are the dates for their Asian fan meeting tour, Dear Kissy and Hello Kissy:
- February 20: Tokyo, Japan, Tachikawa Stage Garden
- March 17: Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall
42) GOT7's BamBam
Another GOT7 soloist who sits on the list is BamBam, who's currently rolling out his first-ever solo World Tour. However, the US dates of his tour have been canceled due to his leg injury and the following requirement to take medical rest.
- February 28 - San Juan, Puerto Rico
- March 2 - Santiago, Chile
- March 5 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
- March 8 - Mexico City, Mexico
- March 10 - Monterrey, Mexico
- March 22 - Paris, France
- March 24 - London, United Kingdom
- March 28 - Frankfurt, Germany
43) OnlyOneOf
Another K-pop boy band on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is OnlyOneOf, the unique and ever-intriguing group, who's expected to dOpamine World Tour, kickstarting from their dates in Seoul.
- March 27 – Osaka, Japan, Gorilla Hall Osaka
- March 29 – Tokyo, Japan, 1000 Club
- April 17 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Vogue Theatre
- April 19 – Chicago, Illinois, Copernicus Center
- April 21 – New York, New York, United Palace
- April 24 – Toronto, Ontario, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- April 26 – Atlanta, Georgia, The Eastern
- April 28 – San Juan, Puerto Rico, Teatro Inter Bayamon
- April 30 – Orlando, Florida, Plaza Live
- May 1 – Dallas, Texas, South Side Music Hall
- May 3 – San Francisco, California, Regency, Ballroom
- May 5 – Los Angeles, California, The Novo
44) MAMAMOO's Solar
To celebrate her birthday with her fans, MAMAMOO's Solar is organizing a one-day concert and fan meeting titled, Happy Solar Day, adding to the exciting list of 2024 K-pop concerts.
- February 21 – Seoul, Ilchi Art Hall
45) KCON Hong Kong 2024
Another event gathering several K-pop artists on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the yearly KCON, which is expected to roll out on the following date and venue.
- March 30 - Hong Kong, AsiaWorld Expo
- March 31 - Hong Kong, AsiaWorld Expo
46) H1-KEY
Adding to the list of 2024 K-pop concerts, the K-pop girl group, H1-KEY is also expected to roll out their one-day concert, GO-RUN in Manila. Here are the details for the same:
- March 22 - Manila, New Frontier Theatre, Philippines
47) CNBLUE
The last on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the pop-rock band, CNBLUE, who are scheduled to roll out their Asian tour, CCNBLUENTITY.
- March 16 – Hong Kong, China
- March 23 – Bangkok, Thailand
- April 6 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- April 13 – Macau, China
- April 20 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- April 27 – Singapore, Singapore
With quite an exciting list of 2024 K-pop concerts stacked up for the fans, they can hardly wait for the same to roll out.
