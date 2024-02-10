2024 K-pop concerts: From IU to ENHYPEN, all artists who'll be rolling out their tours

Akin to every other year, 2024 has quite an exciting list of artists who'll be rolling out their shows around the globe in the coming months. There's no doubt that the K-pop industry is known for its extravagant, grand, and energetic concerts, bringing fans from around the world together as they rush to grab their seats for the show.

From small shows to full-fledged world tours, 2024 K-pop concerts have gotten quite a diverse variety of content for the fandom. Moreover, fans can not only expect shows from K-pop groups but also soloists, sub-units, and more. As the consistently enlarging K-pop industry enters another year, fans are expected to be fed with a long list of artists and concerts, that are expected to be filled with mind-blowing live performances.

All artists who'll be rolling out their 2024 K-pop concerts: IU, ENHYPEN, and more

1) NCT 127

Expand Tweet

First on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts in NCT 127. The nine-piece K-pop sub-unit, that kickstarted their tour back in 2023, will be rolling out more shows in the coming year too. Here are the announced dates of their 3rd The Unity Tour in 2024:

January 7 - Nagoya, Japan, Valtelin Dome

January 8 - Nagoya, Japan, Valtelin Dome

January 13 - Jakarta, Indonesia

January 14 - Jakarta, Indonesia

January 21 - Bulacan, Philippines

January 27 - Bangkok, Thailand, Thammasat Stadium

January 28 - Bangkok, Thailand, Thammasat Stadium

February 3 - Macau, China

February 04 - Macau, China

February 10 - Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome

February 11 - Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome

March 9 - Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

March 10 - Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

2) STAYC

Another K-pop group on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts who will be continuing their 2023 tour into the next year is STAYC. Their TEENFRESH world tour will be stopping at cities and Asia, Europe, and more in the coming months.

January 14 - Taipei, Taiwan, New Taipei Xinzhuang Gymnasium

January 20 - Hong Kong, China, Star Hall KITEC

February 16 - Singapore, The Star Theatre

March 3 - Londo, United Kingdom

March 5 - Paris, France

March 8 - Berlin, Germany

March 10 - Warsaw, Poland

3) IVE

Expand Tweet

IVE, the six-piece K-pop girl group will also be continuing their tour from 2023, Show What I Have into 2024. Standing on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts, the girls have been rolling out their first world tour, and here are the dates of all the upcoming shows.

January 13 - Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD City Hall 5-6

January 14 - Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD City Hall 5-6

January 27 - Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

January 31 - Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

February 1 - Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

February 7 - Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

February 8 - Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

February 17 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena

February 24 - Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

March 2 - Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

March 13 - Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

March 16 - Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

March 20 - Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

March 24 - Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

March 26 - Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena

March 29 - Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

June 4 - Paris, France, Accor Arena

June 7 - Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

June 10 - Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

June 16 - London, England, The O2

June 23 - Mexico City, Mexico, Palacio De Los Deportes

June 26 - São Paulo, Brazil, Espaço Unimed

June 30 - Santiago, Chile, Movistar Arena

July 6 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

July 13 - Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

July 25 - Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

July 28 - Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

4) IU

After a long time, the K-pop soloist IU has excited fans with the announcement that she'll be standing on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts with her world tour, H.E.R., in March of this year. Here are all the dates for the same:

March 2 - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea

March 3 - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea

March 9 - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea

March 10 - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea

March 23 - Yokohama, Yokahama Arena, Japan

March 24 - Yokohama, Yokahama Arena, Japan

April 6 - Taipei, Taipei Arena, Taiwan

April 7 - Taipei, Taipei Arena, Taiwan

April 20 - Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 21 - Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27 - Jakarta, ICE BSD Hall 5-6, Indonesia

April 28 - Jakarta, ICE BSD Hall 5-6, Indonesia

May 25 - Hong Kong, Asiaworld-Arena

May 26 - Hong Kong, Asiaworld-Arena

June 1 - Manila, Philippine Arena, Phillippines

June 8 - Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena, Malaysia

June 9 - Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena, Malaysia

June 21 - London, OVO, Arena Wembley, UK

June 23 - Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

June 29 - Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand

June 30 - Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand

July 6 - Osaka, Asue Arena Osaka, Japan

July 7 - Osaka, Asue Arena Osaka, Japan

July 15 - Newark, Prudential Center, USA

July 19 - Atlanta, State Farm Arena, USA

July 22 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena, USA

July 25 - Rosemont, Allstate Arena, USA

July 30 - Oakland, Oakland Arena, USA

August 2 - Los Angeles, Kia Forum, USA

5) SEVENTEEN

Next on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is SEVENTEEN. The thirteen-piece K-pop boy group has been rolling out their FOLLOW Tour, and will also be making a few stops in January.

January 13 - Bulacan, Philippines, Philippine Sports Stadium

January 14 - Bulacan, Philippines, Phillippine Sports Stadium

January 20 - Macau, China, Olympic Sports Center Stadium

January 21 - Macau, China, Olympic Sports Center Stadium

6) ENHYPEN

Expand Tweet

The seven-piece K-pop group, ENHYPEN, also stands on the list of artists who will be holding a concert in 2024. Here are all the dates for their upcoming shows on the Fate World Tour:

January 13 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

January 14 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

January 20 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

January 21 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

January 27 – Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

January 28 – Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

February 3 – New Clark City, Philippines, New Clark City Stadium

February 24 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

February 25 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

April 24 - Anaheim, California, Honda Center

April 26 - Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

April 28 - Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma Done

May 01 - Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena

May 03 - Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena

7) VIXX

The veteran K-pop group, VIXX, is also seated on the list. Their tour, Live Fantasia: CONTINUUM, has announced a few stops in January and February, while more dates are expected to be announced soon.

January 13 – Tokyo, Japan, Zepp Haneda

January 28 – Hong Kong, China

February 4 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

8) TVXQ!

Another veteran K-pop group on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is TVXQ!. The group's Asia tour is expected to have a few dates in January and February.

January 13 – Hong Kong, China

February 3 – Bangkok, Thailand

February 24 – Taipei, Taiwan

March 30 - Macau, China

April 20 - Jakarta, Indonesia

9) The Rose

Next on the list is the music band, The Rose, who are expected to roll out an Asia tour, DAWN TO DUSK, in 2024. Here are the dates for the same:

January 18 - Jakarta, The Kasablanka Hall

January 26 - Manila, Smart Araneta Coliseum

January 28 - Mumbai, Lollapalooza India, Mahalaxmi Race Course

February 4 - Seoul, Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

10) fromis_9

The Pledis Entertainment K-pop girl group is also expected to stand on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts with its two-day K-pop concert in January. Their concert titled, From Now, was held at the Jangchung Arena, in Seoul.

January 24 - Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea (6 PM KST)

January 25 - Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea (5 PM KST)

11) F.T. Island

The veteran Korean band also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts. Their Asia tour titled, 2024 FTISLAND LIVE 'HEY DAY' IN ASIA, is expected to make stops in seven cities.

January 27 - Macau, China

February 3 - Bangkok, Thailand

February 18 - Taipei, Taiwan

February 24 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 2 - Hong Kong, China

March 16 - Jakarta, Indonesia

March 22 - Singapore, Singapore

12) EXO's Chanyeol

The EXO rapper also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts for his soloist promotions. He's expected to roll out a Fancon Tour titled, The Eternity. Here are the dates for the same:

February 2 - Macau, China

February 3 - Macau, China

March 2 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 9 - Jakarta, Indonesia.

However, SM Entertainment shared that more dates are expected to be revealed later.

13) Super Junior's L.S.S.

The latest subunit of the second-generation K-pop boy group is also expected to roll out a tour, performing their recently released tracks. Here are the dates of their The Show: Th3ee Guys, Asia Tour:

February 3 - Seoul, South Korea, Donghae Culture and Arts Center

February 4 - Seoul, South Korea, Donghae Culture and Arts Center

February 17 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 8 & 10

March 9 - Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall

March 23 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Military Zone 7 Indoor Complex

April 6 - Bangkok, Thailand, Union Hall 2 at Union Mall

April 20 - Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

14) Eric Nam

The Korean soloist singer, Eric Nam, is one of the artists who is expected to roll out concerts in 2024. The tour that kickstarted in September 2023 is expected to spill a few dates in 2024 as well. Here are the dates for his House on a Hill World Tour:

February 16 - Bangkok, Thailand, Siam Pic Ganesha

February 18 - Singapore, Singapore, Mediacorp Theatre

February 20 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur

February 22 - Taipei, Taiwan, Legacy Taipei

February 24 - Seoul, South Korea, Myungwha Live

February 26 - Tokyo, Japan, Liquidroom

February 29 - Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene

March 2 - Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

March 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

March 5 - Frankfurt, Germany, Zoom

March 6 - Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

March 8 - Munich, Germany, Tonhalle

March 9 - Prague, Czech Republic, Sasazu

March 11 - Milan, Italy, Fabrique

March 12 - Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622

March 13 - Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

March 15 - Paris, France, Bataclan

March 18 - Cologne, Germany, Palladium

March 19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

March 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

March 22 - Glasgow, United Kingdom, O2 Academy

March 24 - Dublin, Ireland, Olympia

March 25 - Manchester, United Kingdom, Academy

March 26 - London, United Kingdom, Eventim Apollo

March 30 - Melbourne, Australia, Palais Theatre

April 2 - Sydney, Australia, Roundhouse

April 3 - Brisbane, Australia, Fortitude Music Hall

April 5 - Auckland, New Zealand, Auckland Town Hall

More dates on the same are expected to be announced soon.

15) ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

Expand Tweet

Kickstarting his solo career, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo will also be seated on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts with his solo fancon tour titled, Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator. Here are the dates for the same:

February 17 – Seoul, South Korea

February 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 9 – Bangkok, Thailand

March 16 – Manila, Philippines

March 30 – Saitama, Japan

March 31 – Saitama, Japan

April 13 – Singapore, Singapore

April 20 – Jakarta, Indonesia

16) NCT's Taeyong

Expand Tweet

The NCT leader and soloist, Taeyong is also expected to hold his two-day solo concert, TY TRACK in Seoul.

February 24 - Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea (6 PM KST)

February 25 - Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea (4 PM KST)

17) TWICE

Expand Tweet

The JYP Entertainment K-pop girl group will be holding their fifth world tour, Ready To Be. Though the tour kickstarted in April of 2023, they'll also be making a few stops in 2024.

February 3 - Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Sol

February 6 - Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque

February 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque

March 16 - Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

18) f(x)'s Amber Liu

The soloist Amber Liu, will be rolling out her No More Sad Songs world tour in 2024. Here are the dates for the same:

January 17 - Seattle, Washington, The Crocodile

January 19 - San Francisco, California, August Hall

January 20 - Los Angeles, California, Fonda Theatre

January 21 - San Diego, California, Music Box

January 23 - Chicago, Illinois, Bottom Lounge

January 24 - Toronto, Ontario, The Opera House

January 26 - New York, New York, Irving Plaza

January 28 - Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

January 30 - London, England, O2 Academy Islington

February 20 - Tokyo, Japan, The Garden Hall

February 22 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ZEPP KL

February 24 - Hong Kong, China, KITEC – Rotunda 3

February 27 - Tianjin, China, SoulSense LiveHouse

February 29 - Changsha, China

March 2 - Wuhan, China,

March 5 - Nanjing, China, 1701 LIVEHOUSE MAX

March 7 - Chongqing, China

March 9 - Shenzhen, China

March 12 - Sydney, Australia, The Roundhouse

March 14 - Brisbane, Australia, The Fortitude Music Hall

March 15 - Melbourne, Australia, Festival Hall

March 18 - Auckland, New Zealand, The Civic

March 20 - Singapore, Singapore, The Theatre at Mediacorp

19) MAMAMOO's Whee In

Another soloist on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is MAMAMOO's WheeIn. Here are the dates for the idol's 1st World Tour, Whee In:

February 24 - Blue Square Mastercard Hall, Seoul

February 25 - Blue Square Mastercard Hall, Seoul

March 26 - Hong Kong, China

April 6 - Bangkok, Thailand

April 13 - Manila, Philippines

April 20 - Taipei, Taiwan

May 1 - Tokyo, Japan

More dates for the world tour are expected to be announced later.

20) SHINee

Expand Tweet

The four-piece veteran K-pop boy group, SHINee, also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts as they continue to roll out dates from their tour, SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination. Here are the 2024 dates for the same:

February 24 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

February 25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

March 2 - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

March 16 - Asia World Arena, Hong Kong

21) NCT's Ten

Following his solo debut that's scheduled for February 13, the NCT member is expected to roll out a fancon tour in Asia titled, 1001, piping the excitement on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts. Here are the dates for the same:

February 12 - Seoul, Yes24 Live Hall

March 3 - Bangkok, Impact Arena

March 9 - Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10

April 27 – Jakarta, The Kasablanka Hall

22) Super Junior's Kyuhyun

Another Super Junior artist on the list is the soloist, Kyuhyun. His Asia tour, Restart, is expected to make stops around Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and more.

March 8 - Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall

March 9 - Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall

March 10 - Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall

March 30 - Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Expo Hall 7

April 4 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10

April 13 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mega Star Arena

April 23 - Osaka, Japan, Orix Theater

April 26 - Yokohama, Japan, Pacifico Yokohama

May 4 - Taipei, Taiwan, New Taipei City Exhibition Hall

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand, MCC Hall The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi

May 18 - Jakarta, Indonesia, Tennis Indoor Senayan

23) Xdinary Heroes

The Korean boy band, Xdianry Heroes, is also seated on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts as they continue to roll out Break the Brake World Tour.

March 2 – Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall

March 8 – Taipei, Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei

March 17 – Singapore, Singapore, Esplanade Theatre (NEW)

March 23 – Manila, Philippines, New Frontier Theater

March 31 – Bangkok, Thailand, Ultra Arena Bravo

24) 2PM's Lee Junho

The veteran K-pop idol, Lee Junho, who's also established himself as an actor in the industry, will also be seated among the 2024 K-pop concerts. It's conducted on two consecutive days and stands as an extension to his previous Japanese tour, The Day We Meet Again.

January 13 - Seoul, South Korea

January 14 - Seoul, South Korea

25) SHINee's Key

The SHINee member, Key, is also set to hold a two-day concert/ fan meeting towards the end of January. The concert, titled 2024 Keyland On: And On, is scheduled to take place in Seoul.

January 27 - Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea

January 28 - Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea

26) ONF

The six-member K-pop boy group, ONF, also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts as they are scheduled to roll out their Be Here Now in Canada Tour.

February 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Vogue Theatre

March 1 – Toronto, Ontario, George Weston Recital Hall

March 3 – Montreal, Quebec, Rialto Theatre

27) EVNNE

The rookie K-pop boy group, EVNNE, is also seated on the list and is expected to roll out its Asian fan concert titled, SQUAD:R.

March 2 - Seoul, South Korea

March 3 - Seoul, South Korea

April 5 - Singapore, Singapore

April 13 - Taipei, Taiwan

April 20 - Bangkok, Thailand

28) SMTOWN Live 2024

The yearly SM TOWN LIVE where all the SM Entertainment artists are brought together to roll out a grand concert is scheduled in February of this year, among the other thrilling 2024 K-pop concerts. Here are the dates and venue of SMTOWN LIVE 2024: SMCU PALACE.

February 21 - Tokyo Dome, Japan

February 22 - Tokyo Dome, Japan

29) Super Junior's Yesung

Expand Tweet

Another Super Junior soloist on the list is Yesung, who'll be continuing to roll out his 2023 Unfading Sense World Tour into 2024.

January 6- Manila, Philippines

January 13 - Macau, China

30) EXO's Baekhyun

Expand Tweet

Another EXO soloist on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the group's vocalist, Baekyun. The idol is scheduled to roll out his Lonsdaleite Asia Tour, starting in March of this year.

March 16 - Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 17 - Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 23 - Tokyo, Japan, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Main Arena

March 24 - Tokyo, Japan, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Main Arena

March 28 - Singapore, Singapore, Resorts World Ballroom

April 6 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Military Zone 7 Indoor Sports Complex

April 13 - Manila, the Philippines, Araneta Coliseum

April 20 - Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe Event Hall

April 21 - Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe Event Hall

April 27 - Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Convention Center

April 28 - Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Convention Center

May 4 - Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

May 5 - Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

May 11 - Kobe, Japan, Kobe World Memorial Hall

May 12 - Kobe, Japan, Kobe World Memorial Hall

May 16 - Sendai, Japan, Miyagi Sports Park General Gymnasium

May 17 - Sendai, Japan, Miyagi Sports Park General Gymnasium

June 1 - Jakarta, Indonesia, Istora Senayan

June 2 - Jakarta, Indonesia, Istora Senayan

June 8 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Summit

June 9 - Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Summit

June 15 - Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Hall 7-8 Muang Thong Thani

June 16 - Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Hall 7-8 Muang Thong Thani

31) Dreamcatcher

Expand Tweet

The seven-piece K-pop girl group, DREAMCATCHER, is also on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts with their upcoming Luck Inside 7 Doors World Tour.

January 13 – Seoul, South Korea, YES24 LiveHall (FINISHED)

February 17 – Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club

February 19 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

February 21 – London, United Kingdom, Troxy

February 23 – Offenbach, Germany, Stadthalle

February 25 – Paris, France, Zénith Paris La Villette

February 28 – Milan, Italy, Magazzini Generali (NEW)

March 1 – Brussels, Belgium, Cirque Royal (NEW)

March 3 – Lisbon, Portugal, Lisboa ao Vivo Sala 1 (NEW)

March 7 – Helsinki, Finland, Helsinki Ice Hall

March 30 – Taipei, Taiwan, ZEPP New Taipei

32) MCND

The K-pop boyband, MNCD, is expected to roll out their US and Europe tour titled, ODD-VENTURE, amidst the other artists on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts.

January 20 - Athens, Greece, Gagarin 205

January 21 - Budapest, Hungary, Durer Kert

January 23 - Paris, France, Alhambra

January 24 - Lyon France, La Rayonne

January 25 - London, England, O2 Academy

January 27 - Berlin, Germany, Columbia Theater

January 28 - Warsaw, Poland, Proxima

February 9 - New York City, New York. Racket NYC

February 11 - Chicago, Illinois, Distro Music Hall

February 13 - Atlanta, Georgia, Variety Playhouse

February 14 - Dallas, Texas, South Side Music Hall

February 16 - San Francisco, California, Fort Mason Cowell Theater

February 18 - Los Angeles, California, Avalon Hollywood

33) GOT7's MARK TUAN

The GOT7 soloist, Mark Tuan, is also scheduled to roll out a THE OTHER SIDE, Asia Tour.

January 20 - IMPACT Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

January 21 - IMPACT Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

34) Girls Generation's YoonA

Next on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the second-generation K-pop idol and K-drama actress, YoonA, who will be organizing her solo fan meeting, YOONITE.

January 6 - Seoul, South Korea

January 7 - Seoul, South Korea

January 13 - Hong Kong, China

February 3 - Macau, Chine

February 4 - Taipei, Taiwan

February 12 - Yokohama, Japan

February 24 - Bangkok, Thailand

March 1 - Manila, Philippines

March 29 - Jakarta, Indonesia

35) WAVE TO EARTH

The Korean musical band, WAVE TO EARTH, also sits on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts. Here are the dates for their Flaws and All World Tour:

March 18 - Hong Kong, China

March 21 - Taipei, Taiwan

March 24 - Tokyo, Japan

March 28 - Milan, Italy

March 30 - Copenhagen, Denmark

March 31 - Berlin, Germany

April 2 - Frankfurt, Germany

April 3 - Brussels, Belgium

April 5 - Amsterdam, the Netherlands

April 7 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

April 8 - Manchester, United Kingdom

April 10 - London, United Kingdom

April 12 - Paris, France

36) iKON's Bobby

The soloist of the six-piece K-pop boy group, iKON's Bobby, is also seated on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts. Here are the dates for his Zero Gravity Asia Tour:

February 26 – Yokohama, Japan, KT Zepp Yokohama

26 – Yokohama, Japan, KT Zepp Yokohama February 28 – Osaka, Japan, Zepp Osaka Bayside

March 15 – Jakarta, Indonesia

March 15 – Jakarta, Indonesia March 17 – Manila, Philippines

March 24 – Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall

March 30 – Seoul, South Korea

37) ROLLING QUARTZ

Also on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the five-piece female Korean rock band, Rolling Quartz, which is releasing its European tour with about six dates across different cities in the continent.

January 24 - Paris, France

January 26 - London, United Kingdom

January 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

January 30 - Cologne, Germany

February 1 - Berlin, Germany

February 3 - Warsaw, Poland

38) EVERGLOW

The six-piece K-pop girl group, EVERGLOW, housed under Yuehua Entertainment, is seated on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts as they continue to roll out dates from their 2023 concert, All My Girls Tour:

January 23 - Barcelona, Spain, Sala Apolo

January 25 - Paris, France, TBA

January 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

January 30 - London, England, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

February 2 - Warsaw, Poland, Palladium

February 4 - Berlin, Germany, Huxleys

39) xikers

Another rookie K-pop boy group who'll be rolling out their own tour is xikers. The members are scheduled to unveil their Europre tour, WORLD TOUR TRICKY HOUSE, from January to February.

January 28 - London, UK at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

January 30 - Madrid, Spain at Live Las Ventas

February 1 - Berlin, Germany at Huxleys

February 4 - Milan, Italy at Magazzini Generali

February 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

February 8 - Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

February 10 - Paris, France at Élysée Montmartre

40) ODD EYE CIRCLE

Expand Tweet

The LOONA subunit, ODD EYE CIRCLE, is also expected to roll out its World Tour, Volume Up, in the coming months of the year.

January 12 - New York, New York, Town Hall

January 14 - Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live

January 17 - Atlanta, Georgia, Buckhead Theatre

January 19 - Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center

January 22 - Fort Worth, Texas, Will Rogers Auditorium

January 24 - Tempe, Arizona, The Marquee

January 26 - Los Angeles, California, The Orpheum

January 29 - San Francisco, California, Palace of Fine Arts

February 1 - Mexico City, Mexico, Auditorio BB

February 3 - Monterrey, Mexico, Showcenter Complex

41) KISS OF LIFE

Another rookie K-pop girl group who'll be rolling out their first fan meeting is KISS OF LIFE. Here are the dates for their Asian fan meeting tour, Dear Kissy and Hello Kissy:

February 20: Tokyo, Japan, Tachikawa Stage Garden

March 17: Bangkok, Thailand, Chaengwattana Hall

42) GOT7's BamBam

Another GOT7 soloist who sits on the list is BamBam, who's currently rolling out his first-ever solo World Tour. However, the US dates of his tour have been canceled due to his leg injury and the following requirement to take medical rest.

February 28 - San Juan, Puerto Rico

March 2 - Santiago, Chile

March 5 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

March 8 - Mexico City, Mexico

March 10 - Monterrey, Mexico

March 22 - Paris, France

March 24 - London, United Kingdom

March 28 - Frankfurt, Germany

43) OnlyOneOf

Expand Tweet

Another K-pop boy band on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is OnlyOneOf, the unique and ever-intriguing group, who's expected to dOpamine World Tour, kickstarting from their dates in Seoul.

March 27 – Osaka, Japan, Gorilla Hall Osaka

March 29 – Tokyo, Japan, 1000 Club

April 17 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Vogue Theatre

April 19 – Chicago, Illinois, Copernicus Center

April 21 – New York, New York, United Palace

April 24 – Toronto, Ontario, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 26 – Atlanta, Georgia, The Eastern

April 28 – San Juan, Puerto Rico, Teatro Inter Bayamon

April 30 – Orlando, Florida, Plaza Live

May 1 – Dallas, Texas, South Side Music Hall

May 3 – San Francisco, California, Regency, Ballroom

May 5 – Los Angeles, California, The Novo

44) MAMAMOO's Solar

To celebrate her birthday with her fans, MAMAMOO's Solar is organizing a one-day concert and fan meeting titled, Happy Solar Day, adding to the exciting list of 2024 K-pop concerts.

February 21 – Seoul, Ilchi Art Hall

45) KCON Hong Kong 2024

Expand Tweet

Another event gathering several K-pop artists on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the yearly KCON, which is expected to roll out on the following date and venue.

March 30 - Hong Kong, AsiaWorld Expo

March 31 - Hong Kong, AsiaWorld Expo

46) H1-KEY

Adding to the list of 2024 K-pop concerts, the K-pop girl group, H1-KEY is also expected to roll out their one-day concert, GO-RUN in Manila. Here are the details for the same:

March 22 - Manila, New Frontier Theatre, Philippines

47) CNBLUE

The last on the list of 2024 K-pop concerts is the pop-rock band, CNBLUE, who are scheduled to roll out their Asian tour, CCNBLUENTITY.

March 16 – Hong Kong, China

March 23 – Bangkok, Thailand

April 6 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

April 13 – Macau, China

April 20 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

April 27 – Singapore, Singapore

With quite an exciting list of 2024 K-pop concerts stacked up for the fans, they can hardly wait for the same to roll out.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE