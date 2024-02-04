"This is another level of craziness": Fans delighted seeing Super Junior members having fun at their long-term manager Won Yong-sun's wedding

Super Junior's longtime manager Won Yong-sun tied the knot on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The grand wedding ceremony was attended by the second-generation K-pop powerhouse and the group's members not only took over MCing for the event but also transformed the location into a mini-concert.

Won Yong-sun walked down the aisle wearing a blue princely cape as Super Junior's SUPERMAN played in the background. Fans recognized the cape as the one the group's members wore to perform the same song at the iconic BEYOND LIVE 2020 concert.

Members Kangin, Zhoumi, Heechul, Leeteuk, Ryeowook, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon, and Kyuhyun sat in the front row and were seen posing for pictures with the newly-wed couple. E.L.Fs (the group's fans) were over the moon when glimpses of the gathering surfaced online and hailed the bond that the group shares with their manager.

Fans react as Super Junior members attend and perform at their manager Won Yong-sun's wedding

Manager Won Yong-sun took to his Instagram handle @forever15v to pen a heartfelt note as he announced his marriage a few days ago. Translated to English, he wrote:

"Thank you for the warm hearts you send from far away. I will never forget it and live happily ever after."

Leader Leeteuk was the MC for the wedding while the other members were seen excitedly filming the ceremony on their phones. Manager Won Yong-sun let the Happy Together group take over the wedding as Kyuhyun dedicated his heartfelt track Confession Is Not Flashy to the couple, while D&E (Donghae and Eunhyuk) sang Oppa Oppa.

The manager and the duo also danced to the song together. For the unversed, D&E launched their own label - ODE Entertainment - with Manager Won joining them as well.

Some of the idols' family members also attended the function, making it a warm and close gathering.

Former member Kangin and Super Junior-M's Zhoumi also appeared in the group picture clicked at the wedding, sending fans into a frenzy. Netizens took to social media platforms like Twitter as glimpses from the ceremony surfaced online and reacted to the unforgettable reunion.

In other news, Super Junior-L.S.S, the SM Entertainment group's sixth sub-unit made up of Leeteuk, Shindong, and Siwon, released their brand new single C'MON on February 3. This comes after the release of their Korean debut single Suit Up on January 22. Member Shindong himself took over the direction for the official MV for C'MON.