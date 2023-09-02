"We're rooting for you": Fans shower support as Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Donghae establish their own label named ODE Entertainment

K-pop's eminent second generation boy group Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Donghae announced their co-founded label, ODE Entertainment, on September 1, 2023 KST. The news was shared via a statement made to Newsen, only one day after the duo parted ways with their agency of 18 years, SM Entertainment, on August 31.

"Donghae and Eunhyuk established Ode Entertainment after their contract with SM Entertainment expired and took office as co-representatives," said ODE Entertainment's statement to Newsen.

Eunhyuk and Donghae, who have been friends for almost close to two decades, are now not only going to work as co-CEOs but are also going to be joined on this new journey by their close, longtime manager, Won Yong-sun, who appeared along with the Super Junior members on MBC's variety show, The Manager.

Following the declaration, the idols' fans, also called E.L.F, were quick to send words of support and encouragement to the artists.

E.L.Fs celebrate the creation of ODE Entertainment, congratulate Donghae and Eunhyuk

On July 14 of this year, SM Entertainment officially issued an announcement stating that the duo would not be renewing their contracts with the agency, and alongside fellow group-mate Kyuhyun, would leave the company after their term expired.

Needless to say, Eunhyuk and Donghae, who form the celebrated sub-unit under Super Junior, called Super Junior-D&E, are incredibly well-admired in the K-pop scene, and as revealed by a source close to the two artists, may soon be on the lookout for skilled artists. As per Soompi, the source spoke about the duo's plans:

“Eunhyuk and Donghae, who have been close friends for a long time, have established the company together. They plan to continue their individual activities as well as their D&E duo activities under ODE Entertainment. They are also considering recruiting new artists once the company is fully established.”

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment, who wished all parting members of Super Junior well in their new ventures, also stated that the three idols - Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun - will still be continuing group activities with other Super Junior members, despite ending their contracts with the agency.

E.L.Fs are excited about Eunhyuk and Donghae's new venture and took to social media to wish them the best.

Super Junior's fifth sub-unit, Super Junior-D&E - comprising of Eunhyuk and Donghae - debuted back in 2011 with its single Oppa, Oppa.

Apart from the Feel That Feelin' singers, the other Super Junior member to leave SM Entertainment - Kyuhyun - has recently signed under comedian Yoo Jae-suk's company, Antenna. The remaining members of the group have renewed their individual contracts under SM Entertainment.