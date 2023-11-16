"It is our first step into Europe": SM Entertainment joins hands with the UK agency MOON&BACK to debut a British boy group

On Thursday, November 16, it was revealed by the Korean media outlet EDaily that SM Entertainment entered a partnership with the UK Entertainment agency MOON&BACK to produce a new British boy group. The two parties signed their agreement contract on the same day at Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

The project aims to create a boy group that'll be active in the global market, producing music for an international audience. Given SM Entertainment's reputation in the K-pop industry and the UK, considered by many as the "Home of Pop," the collaboration is expected to put forth several never-before-seen acts in the music industry.

Additionally, the upcoming boy group will be the first time the UK and Korea have joined for a joint production.

The CEO of SM Entertainment commented on the new partnership to the reporter Yoon Ki-baek of EDaily.

"This project is very meaningful in that it is our first step into Europe."

SM Entertainment and the UK agency MOON&BACK join hands to produce a British boy group

One of the biggest and most successful entertainment agencies of K-pop, SM Entertainment, and the leading UK label, MOON&BACK, based in London, England, sealed their partnership to create a British-based boy group on November 16 through a closed meeting at Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

A limited number of people from both parties were present for the contract agreement and announced the exciting news soon after.

From SM's side, the attendees included the CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk, CBO Jang Yoon-jung, CAO Lee Sung-soo, and Creative Director Kangta. As representatives of the UK agency MOON&BACK, nine people, including Nigel Hall, Russ Lindsay, Dawn Airey, and Music Director Ben Karter, attended the event.

The agreement is such that MOON&BACK will be casting and selecting the members of the upcoming boy group while SM will be managing the aspects of music, choreography, and more. The upcoming group's tracks will also be managed under SM Entertainment through its subsidiary, KMR (Kreation Music Rights).

Given that it is the first time a British boy group will be incorporating the marketing and music aesthetics of K-pop, the growth of the boy group into their debut is planned to be documented into a six-episode TV series produced by MOON&BACK, which will most likely roll out in the second half of 2024.

As a commentary on the new exciting and history-making collaboration, representatives from both parties dished about the same.

MOON&BACK's Co-CEO, Russ Lindsay, said,

"Partnering with the world’s leading entertainment company like SM is very exciting. SM’s creative capabilities and M&B’s seasoned experience and curating in global entertainment will combine to enthuse music lovers around the world. I am confident that a viable TV series will be created."

SM Entertainment's Cheif Business Officer (CBO), Jang Yun-jung, commented,

"This project is very meaningful in that it is our first step into Europe. SM will expand its reach into major markets such as North America, South America, and Europe through SM’s unrivaled K-pop production capabilities and global network. It will expand and play a pivotal role in accelerating the global growth of the K-pop industry.”

K-pop and global music fans have been anticipating the exciting boy group expected to result from the collaboration between the two promising entertainment labels.