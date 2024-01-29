EXO’s Baekhyun announces 2024 Lonsdaleite Asia tour: All we know so far

EXO's Baekhyun made a ground-breaking announcement that sent his fans into a frenzy on January 22, 2024. The singer's agency INB100 officially unveiled the much-awaited Lonsdaleite 2024 Asia tour. The tour will help the idol cement his status as a solo artist while giving fans the experience they have been craving.

While the singer's solo career will take a significant leap thanks to the tour as it has already propelled him into the spotlight. It is, however, worth noting that Baekhyun is already an established name in the K-pop industry owing to him being a part of EXO, which is a sensation in the industry.

The EXO members first extended play City Lights sold over 570,000 copies and became the best-selling album in South Korea soon after its release. Thus, his fans are anticipating his upcoming tour.

Baekhyun's Lonsdaleite Asia Tour set to begin in Seoul and end in Bangkok

There's an air of excitement as the 31-year-old musician sets out on his Lonsdaleite tour. The tour will begin in March 2024 a grand two-day performance in Seoul, South Korea's KSPO Dome.

The show will be his first solo live performance after his online-only Light show in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it even more exciting for fans. Additionally, he is set to become the youngest solo male singer to play at the KSPO Dome, as per Kpop Herald.

The tour schedule will include two months of shows in locations throughout Japan, like Tokyo, Kobe, and Chiba, from March to May 2024. Baekhyun will then travel to Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines. A conclusion is expected in June 2024 when he brings his Lonsdaleite tour to Jakarta and Hong Kong. The trip will culminate on June 15 and 16 with a two-day event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans are getting more and more excited as they wait for Baekhyun's agency to reveal the terms of ticketing. They are urged to monitor the official channels to stay informed about the most recent events.

Schedule for Baekhyun's 2024 Lonsdaleite Asia tour:

March 2024

March 16 and 17: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 23 and 24: Tokyo, Japan, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Main Arena

March 28: Singapore, Singapore, Resorts World Ballroom

April 2024

April 6: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Military Zone 7 Indoor Sports Complex

April 13: Manila, the Philippines, Araneta Coliseum

April 20 and 21: Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe Event Hall

April 27 and 28: Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Convention Center

May 2024

May 4 and 5: Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

May 11 and 12: Kobe, Japan, Kobe World Memorial Hall

May 16 and 17: Sendai, Japan, Miyagi Sports Park General Gymnasium

June 2024

June 1 and 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Istora Senayan

June 8 and 9: Hong Kong, China, Asia World-Summit

June 15 and 16: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Hall 7-8 Muang Thong Thani

Baekhyun's Lonsdaleite tour honors his path as a solo artist and his artistic abilities. Fans are excited to see him perform live, and the tour represents the tenacity and energy of K-pop's worldwide influence.

Celebrating Solo Success and EXO's Collective Achievements in K-pop

The 4th Gaon Chart K-POP Awards, Image via Getty

Baekhyun is the third member of EXO to go solo and his tour, highlights the group’s career, demonstrating EXO’s capacity to stay together as a group while pursuing solo careers.

The tour also falls in line with EXO's most recent successes, which include prizes that highlight their ongoing supremacy in the sector. The Lonsdaleite tour is much more anticipated and significant because of the synergy between his solo endeavors and EXO's collective triumphs.

Fans excitedly await the spectacular two-day show at Seoul's prestigious KSPO Dome.

