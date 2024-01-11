KCON 2024: Dates, location, & all we know so far 

KCON 2024 is scheduled to be held across several cities, starting with Hong Kong, from March 30, 2024, to March 31, 2024. The Hong Kong edition, first for the city, will be followed by KCON Japan from May 10, 2024, to May 12, 2024, and then Los Angeles from July 26, 2024, to July 28, 2024.

The 2024 festival was revealed through a post on the festival's official Twitter account. Meanwhile, events across Europe and Saudi Arabia will also be announced at a later date.

The 2024 edition is set to be the biggest event in the festival's history with the addition of a fifth show, building on the festival's 2023 success, wherein it was hosted in four cities and had three full shows each weekend.

KCON 2024: Dates and locations

KCON 2024 marks the 12th anniversary of the festival. It started in 2012 and has been held annually ever since. Out of the previous festivals, all but the 2020 and 2021 festivals were held live, with the two exceptions being online concerts held on MNET's YouTube channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the festival is set to come back this year bigger than ever, with events in five cities, including a brand new city as the venue. In a general press statement, the head of music entertainment at CJ ENM, Joon Beom Sim, stated:

“KCON has not only promoted artists’ global expansion, but also led small and medium-sized businesses to advance overseas, and has become a festival venue where K-culture and K-lifestyle can be promoted and experienced.”

Sim continued:

“As the platform that unites and interacts with global K-POP fans, KCON this year will continue building on its legacy as a K-POP festival that reflects K-POP’s current status and proposes newness.”

The current list of dates and locations for the KCON 2024 is given below:

March 30, 2024 - March 31, 2024 - Hong Kong at AsiaWorld-Expo

May 10, 2024 - May 12, 2024 - TBA , Japan at TBA

July 26, 2024 - July 28, 2024 - Los Angeles, United States at TBA

TBA - Saudi Arabia - TBA

TBA - Europe - TBA

The KCON festival was first held in 2012

KCON was first created by Koreaboo and organized by CJ ENM in 2012, with the first edition being held at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Irving, California. The first edition ran for only a day, on October 13, 2012, and featured performers G.NA, 4Minute, and B.A.P., as well as Exo-M, Nu'est, and VIXX. The festival was moderately successful, drawing in close to 20,000 people.

The festival then expanded to a two-day event, with the second edition being held in Los Angeles at the Memorial Sports Arena from August 24 to August 25, 2013. The third edition was also held at the same venue from August 9, 2024, to August 10, 2024.

It expanded to an international festival in 2015, with shows held in Saitama, Japan, and Los Angeles, US, as well as in New York City, US, and Jeju, South Korea. The 2015 festival crossed the 100,000-crowd mark, drawing in a total of 107,000 people across the different editions of the festival.

The festival has witnessed numerous performers at its different editions, with the most notable performers including BTS, The Rose, Twice, Girls' Generation, as well as New Jeans and Everglow, among others.