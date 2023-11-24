Reading & Leeds 2024: Headliners, lineup, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know 

Reading & Leeds 2024 is set to be held at Little John’s Farm in Reading, UK, and Bramham Park in Leeds, UK, from August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024. The festival's 2024 edition will continue the twin festival's streak as one of the oldest festivals in the country, having been first held in the 1960s.

The festival will feature performances by music acts such as Lana Del Rey, Fred Again, and Blink-182, with more to be announced in the near future. This was announced via a post on the official Instagram of the festival on November 23, 2023:

The presale for Barclay cardholders in the UK as well as Three UK customers will start on November 28, 2023, at 08:30 am BST. Similarly, a presale for the festival's loyalty members will be available on November 29, 2023, at 08:30 am BST. For registration and other information regarding the loyalty program, head to the official website of the festival.

Tickets for the tour will be available on November 30, 2023, at 08:30 am BST and can be purchased at the official website of the site. General tickets are priced at £294.70, inclusive of all charges. Prices are subject to conversion rates and inflation. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster as well.

Reading & Leeds 2024 first lineup

Reading & Leeds have announced their first lineup of 10 names, including headliners such as Lana Del Rey and Gerry Cinnamon. More will be announced as the festival date draws closer to the inaugural date.

As is usual, each performer will be alternated between the two festivals, with the first day's performers at one festival performing on another day at the other festival, and so on.

The first lineup of the Reading & Leeds 2024 Festival is given below:

Lana Del Rey

Fred Again

Blink-182

Liam Gallagher

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Gerry Cinamon

Raye

Skrillex

Spiritbox

Digga D

More on the Reading & Leeds Festival

Reading & Leeds Festival traces its history to the National Jazz Federation Festival of the 1960s, first held in Richmond upon Thames in London, but moving to Reading in the early 1970s due to the demand for a larger venue brought upon by increasing popularity and a more diverse lineup since the initial festival.

The festival further expanded after its move to Reading, gaining traction with popular acts such as Alice Cooper and Nirvana, as well as the Beastie Boys. This led to the expansion of the festival to its second venue in Leeds in 1999, starting at Temple Newsam but moving to Bramham Park in 2002.

Reading & Leeds festival continued to grow in popularity after finding its second site in Leeds, with the establishment of the shared lineup as well as a focus on drawing artists from genres other than the traditional rock and metal ones helping boost crowds in subsequent editions.

In 2005, an offshoot festival was established in Reading, titled the Reading Fringe Festival. Part of the leadup to the main Reading & Leeds festival, the festival was formed by local artists and organizers in the hopes of drawing crowds from the larger festival towards local talents. Since then, the festival has won several local awards.

The festival also maintains its own awards categories, titled The Legend*d*aries Awards!, with categories such as Best Twitter Bantz, Most Unexpected Onstage Collaboration, Best Mosh Pit, and Best Cover On Stage, among others.