XIKERS Europe tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, and all you need to know

XIKERS Europe tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from January 28, 2024, to February 10, 2024, in venues across the UK and continental Europe. The musical trek will be the latest edition of the boy band's world tour, billed as WORLD TOUR TRICKY HOUSE, which previously included shows in the US.

The new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as London, Madrid and Warsaw, among others, was announced via a post on the band's official Instagram page on December 11, 2023.

Tickets for the tour will be available from December 18, 2023, at 10 am GMT, although ticket prices have not yet been announced. Tickets can be purchased at MyMusicTaste website.

XIKERS Europe tour 2024, dates and venues revealed

Xikers released their first EP earlier this year. Titled House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringin, the EP were released on March 30, 2023, via KQ Entertainment. The EP peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart and at number 6 on the Japanese album chart. Since its release, the EP has sold more than 157, 000 copies so far.

The first EP was quickly followed by a second EP, titled House of Tricky: How to Play. The EP was released on August 2, 2023 and peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart and at number 14 on the Japanese album chart. The EP has so far sold over 250,000 copies and remains the group's most successful record project till date.

After the release of the two EPs, the band embarked on a US tour, which wrapped up with a show at The Warfield Theater in San Francisco, California, on November 4, 2023.

Now, the band is set to embark on the European leg of their world tour. The current list of dates and venues for the XIKERS Europe tour 2024 is given below:

January 28, 2024 - London, UK at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

January 30, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Live Las Ventas

February 1, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Huxleys

February 4, 2024 - Milan, Italy at Magazzini Generali

February 6, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

February 8, 2024 - Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

February 10, 2024 - Paris, France at Élysée Montmartre

Meanwhile, speaking about their EPs in an exclusive interview with NME on April 29, 2023, the band expanded on their musical process, stating:

"The rappers of xikers, SUMIN, YECHAN and I had the amazing opportunity to participate in the album creation process. And actually, as a fun little tip, if you listen to all the songs on our album, you’ll find that each track has a different member that stands out. In particular, I tried to put a lot of that energy only rookies can show in the song ‘XIKEY’.”

An overview of Xikers' music career

Xikers was formed by KQ Entertainment in late 2022 and consists of Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yechan. Speaking about the title in the same NME exclusive, the band elaborated:

“xikers is a combination of the unknown variable ‘x’ coordinate and the term ‘hikers’ reflecting the image of travellers. In short, it means boys travelling through infinite time and space."

The ten members started off their group career with pre-debut activities under the name KQ Fellaz 2, wherein they trained in Los Angeles for their debut and released a single, Geek. The group subsequently released their first EP and its singles soon after.