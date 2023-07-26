"K-POP IS SAVED!": Fans enthralled as EVERGLOW announces comeback date with posters for each member

K-pop girl group EVERGLOW is gearing up to make its long-overdue comeback this year and fans are over the moon. The first set of "Coming Soon" teaser posters for the new project dropped on July 26. The posters feature the silhouettes of the six girls - Sihyeon, E:U, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren as they strike poses against a bluish-white surrounding.

The group is set to return from its hiatus for the first time in over a year and a half, on August 18 at 6 pm KST. This comes after the release of the group's third mini album, Return of the Girl, and its title song Pirate back on December 1, 2021. Considering the hit tracks this group is known for, Forevers (EVERGLOW fans) are excited to see what they bring to the table.

"EVERGLOW will go up again": Forevers react as group gears up for comeback

Forevers received some exciting news when they learned that EVERGLOW will soon make its comeback. This comes after fans feared that they would lose their idols as plenty of groups debuted after the release of Return of the Girl, including LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, xikers, labelmate TEMPEST, and more.

Member Mia recently went viral after she changed her hairstyle and was seen sporting short blue hair. Amidst mixed reactions, fans were convinced that she underwent this transformation in preparation for the group's comeback. She was asked about the same by a reporter and simply shrugged with a smile in response. As it turns out, the speculations were true and EVERGLOW announced its much-awaited comeback via its official social media handles.

Fans could not contain their excitement when the news came to light and took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same.

More on the group

EVERGLOW recently achieved a new milestone as LA DI DA became the group's fourth track to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify, joining the ranks of DUN DUN, Bon Bon Chocolat, and Adios. As the girls are especially adored for their dynamic music and hip-hop, synth-pop, and EDM tracks, Forevers can't wait to see what they bring to the table with their upcoming project.

The girls will soon join the line-up of K-pop artists including (G)I-DLE, SHINee, Lapillus, ATEEZ, and others for the KCON LA 2023, which is scheduled to take place from August 18 to 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, Forevers are rooting for their idols to make a splash with their much-anticipated comeback.