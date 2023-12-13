Odd Eye Circle’s 2024 ‘Volume Up’ tour US and Mexico: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Odd Eye Circle’s 2024 'Volume Up' tour is scheduled from January 12, 2024, to February 3, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Mexico. The tour will support the band's latest EP, , released on July 12, 2023.

The group's new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of New York, Orlando, Fort Worth, Atlanta, Houston, Tempe, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Mexico City and Monterrey respectively, via a post on the official organizer's Twitter page:

Presale for the tour will be available from December 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed via individual venue websites or Ticketmaster. General tickets will be available starting December 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Odd Eye Circle’s 2024 ‘Volume Up’ tour US and Mexico dates

Odd Eye Circle, previously known as Loona, returned to their joint project after a hiatus due to their efforts to cancel their contracts with their former label, Blockberry Entertainment.

The new group is working with Modhaus under an exclusive contract and has since joined their new label and published a new EP, , on July 12, 2023. The EP peaked at number 6 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 70,000 copies since its release.

After the release of the EP, the group played a small number of shows across Europe in mid-2023, ending with a show at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France, on August 11, 2023.

Now, the group is set to perform across the US and Mexico in 2024 to support their new EP. The complete list of dates and venues for Odd Eye Circle’s 2024 ‘Volume Up’ tour in the US and Mexico is given below:

January 12, 2024 – New York, New York at Town Hall

January 14, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Hard Rock Live

January 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre

January 19, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

January 22, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Will Rogers Auditorium

January 24, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee

January 26, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Orpheum

January 29, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at the Palace of Fine Arts

February 1, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Auditorio BB

February 3, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico, at Showcenter Complex

Speaking about their new mini-album/EP in an exclusive interview with NME on July 12, 2023, the group stated,

"Whenever fans asked for Odd Eye Circle over the years, we felt very sorry towards them, and felt it was a shame that we didn’t release music together. Now that we’re finally making a comeback, I feel like we are giving our fans a gift."

The group continued,

"We were much more involved in the decision-making, so it almost feels like we co-produced it.. I think [‘Version Up’] reflects how much we have matured over the years. Instead of giving up our individual characteristics, we actually emphasised each of our own abilities at the same time, all in one album."

Odd Eye Circle is best known for their debut EP, Max & Match, which was initially released on September 21, 2017, before being reissued on October 31, 2017. The EP peaked at number 7 on the Korean album chart and sold about 11,000 copies.