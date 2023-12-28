Dreamcatcher’s ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour Europe: Dates, venues, tickets, & all we know so far

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have announced a European world tour in 2024. The tour, which will be called Luck Inside 7 Doors, was revealed on December 27 via the group's official social media account. Kicking off in Spain on February 17 2024, the tour will include shows in Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Tickets for the Luck Inside 7 Doors Europe tour will go on sale on January 8 at 3pm GMT. Further information about where to buy tickets, prices and additional dates are expected soon.

The group's last full-length project, Apocalypse: Save Us, was released in April 2022. The released two EPs in 2023; Apocalypse: From Us in May and VillainS in November. This Europe tour will reportedly be in support of these projects.

Dreamcatcher's Luck Inside 7 Doors tour will begin in Barcelona and end in Paris

Dreamcatcher's five-city tour of Europe will kick off in Barcelona, Spain at the Sant Jordi Club, after which they'll perform on alternate days in different countries. The tour will then wind down in Paris, France at the Zenith Paris - La Villette on 25 February. Although more dates are expected to be added to the European leg.

The full list of dates and venues for the Dreamcatcher 2024 Luck Inside 7 Doors Europe tour are provided below:

17 February - Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club

19 February - Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

21 February - London, United Kingdom, Troxy

23 February - Offenbach, Germany, Stadthalle

25 February - Paris, France, Zénith Paris La Villette

This will be the girl group's second tour of Europe since The Fly High World Tour which took place from late 2017 to early 2018. That tour made them the first K-pop girl group to complete a tour of major European cities to perform their music and interact with international fans. Their previous tour Apocalypse: From Us in September 2023 saw them perform in the US and Canada.

More about Dreamcatcher's music and career

The idols were originally formed as the group MINX in 2014 as a collaboration between JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group released their first and only EP Love Shake in July 2015.

In November 2016, their label Happyface Entertainment revealed that Minx would re-debut under the name Dreamcatcher with two additional members, Handong and Gahyeon. They made their official debut on January 13, 2017, with the mini album Nightmare.

What sets this group apart from other K-pop girl groups is the influence of rock, and specifically metal, in their sound. This gives them a distinct sound that has a stronger appeal to international audiences compared to the domestic K-pop fans in Korea.