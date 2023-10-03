"For what shows exactly? Shameless"- Fans lash out as Netflix plans on increasing price yet again

Netflix has faced plenty of initial backlash for repricing of the tiers and their botched attempt at password-sharing crackdowns. Now, the streaming platform has yet again outlined plans to increase their subscription prices after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

As of now, the WGA strike has recently been resolved and the actors are still protesting against big studios. Despite this, Netflix is planning ahead into the post-SAG-AFTRA strike era where they plan to change the pricing of their plans.

Just like last time, when they removed their basic ad-free tier and changed it to a higher-priced tier, fans have come out to protest this chang. Some have even predicted that this is the beginning of the end for Netflix.

One fan wrote:

"For what shows exactly? Shameless"

Many fans also questioned the service's quality in recent years, with the streaming service consistently failing to impress fans with its latest content. According to Variety, anonymous sources revealed the streaming service will first raise prices in the U.S. and Canada before continuing globally.

No other details about the pricing or the timeline of this update have been revealed yet.

Fans ready to cancel Netflix subscription with price change on the brink

Netflix has taken many aggressive measures over the past year to increase its revenues, despite no stat showing that they are lagging behind. Moreover, it has continued to build its empire all around the globe with an increasing number of subscribers.

However, it seems that if these aggressive measures continue, the streaming service will lose a large chunk of its followers. The tremendous backlash seen on social media platforms like Twitter after the announcement of its latest plans seemingly indicated that possibility.

Many fans also actively complained about the degrading quality of content on the streaming platform. This has notably been doing rounds on social media sites for quite some time.

More details about this new plan will emerge soon. Until then, Netflix is available for the same price as before. The United States and Canada will be the first places to be affected by the new pricing.