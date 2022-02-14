Former April member Chaewon parts ways with agency DSP Media

Former April member Chaewon decided to part ways with her agency DSP Media after the expiration of her contract. On February 14, DSP Media reported that Chaewon's exclusive contract had expired on February 11 and she would not be renewing the contract.

The entertainment company released an official statement, announcing Chaewon’s departure.

"Hello, this is DSP Media. Our exclusive contract with artist Kim Chaewon comes to an end on February 11th, 2022. We have collectively decided after going through a thorough discussion. Thank you to the fans for supporting and cherishing Kim Chaewon as our artist for the past 6 years. Thank you."

April faced bullying allegations which led to their disbandment

Chaewon used to be a part of the K-Pop group "April", which disbanded in January 2022 after bullying allegations against a member. In a statement to South Korean news portal SPOTV News, DSP Media announced the group's disbandment. It comes after some members of the group were accused of bullying former member Lee Hyun-joo just over a year ago.

Several members of April, including Naeun, Jinsol, and Chaewon refuted Hyun-joo’s charges. DSP Media had also filed legal action for defamation against Hyun-joo and her family at the time.

The group made their debut in 2015 with the song "Dream Candy," which was the main single off their EP "Dreaming." Chaekyung, Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, Rachel, and Jinsol were the six members of the group. In February 2021, the group was embroiled in a scandal after members were accused of abusing former member Lee Hyun-joo, who left the group in 2016.

In 2020, the group released their eighth and last extended play, "Da Capo." It was their first release since 2018's "The Ruby." The EP was released through their agency DSP Media, and distributed by Kakao M. The EP features six songs, including the lead single "Lalalilala" and the CD-only tune "Matter of Time," a duet between members Naeun and Jinsol.

After the release of the EP, the group released a special summer single in July, 2020. The single "Hello Summer" marked the group's last release before the disbandment.

Edited by Danyal Arabi