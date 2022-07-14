Former High School Rapper contestant Bully Da Ba$tard arrested for drug usage 

Popular rapper Bully Da Ba$tard was recently arrested on charges of violating the country's Narcotics Control Act.

The 23-year old rapper, whose real name is Yoon Byung-ho, grabbed public attention after he participated in the first two seasons of Mnet's rap show High School Rapper. While Bully Da Ba$tard's rapping skills were greatly appreciated by the Korean audience, he has long been the target of drug abuse rumours.

Bully da Ba$tard was arrested on charges of marijuana and methamphetamine usage

On July 12, 2022, it was revealed that the Incheon Gyeyang Police Station arrested the singer on several drug charges. According to police reports, Bully Da Ba$tard aka Yoon is being suspected of using several drugs, including marijuana and methamphetamine, in his apartment in the Gyeyang-gu district of Incheon.

The reports also stated that the police had received an anonymous tip about the rapper's drug usage, on July 9, 2022. Not long after, an arrest warrant was issued and the police confiscated 1.0g of meth and around 4 syringes from Bully Da Ba$tard's residence.

The rapper has already admitted to the charges. Incriminating him further was a liver urine test which came back positive for drugs. Yoon admitted that he had obtained the meth through an online messenger app, where buyers and sellers make use of 'drop-off method.' The seller reportedly hid the drugs in a specific place, and Yoon took them.

The police are currently looking into the entire ring, including any other individuals who might have purchased the drugs using the same resources.

Incidentally, Yoon Byung-ho had admitted to having a drug problem back in May 20, 2020. The High School Rapper participant took to his official Instagram account to open up about his struggles with drugs and his attempts at recovery. An excerpt from the post reads:

"I don’t intend on hiding behind a mental illness and avoid taking responsibility."

It further states:

"My actions deserve criticism and I would like to apologize again after disappointing the many people around me who have tried to give me help. After years of drug addiction, I couldn’t get out from it, and I used things like dozens of doses of tranquilizers and painkillers to escape from reality."

Meanwhile, Bully Da Ba$tard is not the only High School Rapper contestant to get into trouble recently. On the 22nd of last month, rapper Choi Ha-min, who finished second in the competition, received a suspended sentence of one year and six months in prison and three years of probation on account of child molestation. The police, on the other hand, have revealed that Choi Ha-min is not involved in the ongoing drug scandal.

