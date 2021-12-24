Four contestants from Girls Planet 999 all set to debut together in FCENM's new girl group

After Kim Su-yeon and Nonaka Shana, four more contestants from Mnet’s Girls Planet 999 are reportedly set to debut together in a brand new all-girl group under FCENM Entertainment.

Mnet’s idol audition survival show Girls Planet 999 had chosen the top 9 contestants from a pool of 99 trainees from all over East Asia, including South Korea, Japan, and China, to form the group Kep1er. However, the other contestants on the show certainly did not go unnoticed and K-pop labels across South Korea have their eye on them.

The South Korean trainee Kim Su-yeon, aka Sheon, was the first constant outside of the top 9 to be recruited by a label. The rookie idol joined MYSTIC Story’s rookie group Billlie as their seventh member. The Japanese singer Nonaka Shana was recently recruited by MLD Entertainment as a member of their yet to be announced global group, which will debut next year.

FCENM, which has singers like Kevin (Kevin Woo) and Kim Kyu-jong under it, has announced that they will be recruiting four more former participants from Girls Planet 999, Kishida Ririka, Chang Ching, Lee Yunji, and Hayase Hana.

The new FCENM Entertainment group consisting of Girls Planet 999 will debut early next year

On December 24, FCENM Entertainment officially announced that Kishida Ririka, Chang Ching, Lee Yunji, and Hayase Hana would be joining the label’s new girl group.

The yet to be announced K-pop group will reportedly consist of six members, out of which four will be from Girls Planet 999. The group is expected to make its debut in early 2022.

The statement said,

“Our six-member girl group including Kishida Ririka, Hayase Hana, Chang Ching, and Lee Yun Ji will make their official debut in the first half of next year. Please show them a lot of love and interest."

Of the four members, three are not from South Korea. Hayase Hana and Kishida Ririka are from Japan, while Chang Ching is Taiwanese. The sole South Korean representation is Lee Yunji.

Both Japanese members, Hayase Hana and Kishida Ririka, were a part of JSL’s now disbanded Japanese-Korean girl group Orange Latte. It was after the group's disbandment that the duo joined Mnet’s Girls Planet 999, as part of the J-group. The Chinese-Taiwanese Chang Ching was part of the pre-debut group, TPE48 before joining the Mnet show’s C-group. Lee Yunji, incidentally, was part of the prestigious label Cube Entertainment before she left the label in October this year to join FCENM.

While the talented quartet may have failed to make it to the top on Girls Planet 999, fans are sure to keep an eye on the upcoming group.

