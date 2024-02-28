Four THE BLACK LABEL staff members reportedly injured during a soon-to-debut trainee's photoshoot preparation

On Wednesday, February 28, the Korean media outlet, New1 reported that THE BLACK LABEL staff members met with an accident during the preparation for a photo shoot. The four injured staff members included the photographer, and the photo shoot was scheduled for a trainee signer under the label who is soon expected to make their debut.

It was reported that the shooting site, which was an abandoned factory, suddenly collapsed, leading the four staff members to fall from a three-level building. Two of the members were reported to have suffered serious head injuries, while the other two were injured with minor back pains. All the victims were immediately taken to a hospital and it was revealed that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Additionally, the police, who are currently investigating the case, also stated that they'll be looking for any negligence that might have resulted in the accident.

THE BLACK LABEL is a South Korean record label that's associated with the Korean Entertainment company, YG Entertainment. It was kickstarted in 2015 by the legendary YG producers Teddy and Kush. The label has and continues to house several accomplished artists such as Taeyang, Jeon Somi, Zion.T, the K-drama actor Park Bo-gum, and more.

The label is also constantly working towards its expansion with the introduction and debut of new artists, and therefore it is guaranteed that THE BLACK LABEL houses more than a handful of trainees who are scheduled to enter the industry soon. While the events and photoshoots that a renowned agency like THE BLACK LABEL, be it for their current or upcoming artists, organizes are often expected to sail smoothly, the recent photoshoot they prepared resulted in an unfortunate incident.

On February 28, the Korean news agency, New1, reported that an accident unfolded at an abandoned factory in Osan, Gyeonggi Province which THE BLACK LABEL rented for a photoshoot they prepared for one of their upcoming artists' debut. However, before the photoshoot could start, the building suddenly collapsed, leading to four staff members falling from the three-level building.

The report from the 119th district was received by the police regarding the injury of four individuals around 12:42 PM, and they reportedly fell from the second floor, the venue of the photo shoot, of the three-story building, recording a fall of around six meters in height. Two of the staff members were reported to be in their 20s, while the other two were in their 30s and 40s, respectively, and one of the four staff members also happened to be the photographer of the event.

Though the individuals were reported to have suffered from several head injuries and back pain, it was also revealed that none of the injuries are life-threatening, and can therefore be overcome with time. According to News1, the police who took charge of the accident also reported the following:

“The filming that day was done for trainees. We are checking whether there was negligence at the time of the accident.”

As the police continue to carry on their investigations regarding the case, netizens have been hoping for a safe and speedy of the four injured staff members.