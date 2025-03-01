"From being called a lizard to aura maxxing like this?" — Internet in awe as Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone's jumpsuit in tribute to his wife 

Mark Zuckerberg surprised his wife, Priscilla Chan, at her birthday party by performing in a blue jumpsuit like the one Benson Boone wore at the 2025 Grammys. He stripped off his black-tie outfit, jumped on a piano, and sang for her, leaving guests and netizens buzzing.

The tech giant shared the clip on his Instagram account on March 1 while attaching Boone’s song Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else alongside. He also wrote in the caption:

“Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single.”

While reacting to the performance, Benson Boone himself took to Zuckerberg’s comment section and wrote:

“I hope your nuts are okay. That thing is so tight.”

In response, Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram stories to say- “OK I get it… it’s pretty snug.”

While reacting to the viral Instagram post, one netizen said:

Netizen reacts to the businessman’s performance (Image via Instagram)

Several others took to social media to share their hilarious reactions as well with comments reading:

Netizens react to the businessman’s performance (Image via Instagram)

Zuckerberg also took to the stage to say in a tribute speech to Priscilla Chan- “Every year, you just grow more vibrant and more beautiful. I love you so much.” Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Netizens react to the businessman’s performance (Image via Instagram)

While addressing how tight the jumpsuit is, Boone said in a previous Instagram story as per E! News- “Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage. That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas.” Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Netizens react to the businessman’s performance (Image via Instagram)

Mark Zuckerberg last made headlines for his appearance in April 2024

Back in April 2024, Mark Zuckerberg made headlines after an Artificial Intelligence-generated image of him sporting a beard went viral online. This comes after followers were intrigued by a silver-coloured chain he wore in one of his Instagram videos during the month.

At the time, the Meta CEO claimed that he was testing out the chain as a part of his “design process” specially for his daughters.

Meanwhile, fans altered his face into a doctored image to make it appear as if he had a beard. As per Hindustan Times, they attempted to make him look more “rapper-style.”

In response to the same, Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram- “Okay who did this?” Chan also said on the social networking site- “Anyone seen my husband??? And who is this guy?”

Many could also not help but notice the 40-year-old’s wardrobe being taken over by multiple t-shirts. As per SCMP, Zuckerberg sported cashmere sweaters and well-fitted jeans back in 2018 to reflect his increasing wealth, which at the time was $71 billion, as per Forbes.

His training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu since 2020 also piqued fans’ interest.

