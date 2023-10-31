"Full of love just like him": Fans go berserk as Naver releases BTS’ V’s Layover behind the scenes photos

BTS' V has once again delighted his fans, this time with a surprise gift in the form of a series of unseen official photos from his Layover project. This album era, which captured the hearts of many fans, officially ended a while ago, but V had one more treat in store for the fans, aka ARMY.

Expand Tweet

South Korean news reporting firm Naver took the initiative to share this gift with fans. They released a series of 29 photos that looked like a comprehensive catalog of V's journey during the Layover era.

These photos covered the artist's feature in various shows and fan meetings held over several days. They included both behind-the-scenes and on-stage photographs, showcasing the BTS star in a variety of outfits.

BTS' V's unseen photos from the Layover era win the internet

Naver, often referred to as the "Google of South Korea," is a popular online platform that provides a wide range of services, including a search engine, news, blogs, email, and a knowledge Q&A platform. Established by NHN Corporation in 1999, Naver has become one of South Korea's most widely used web portals, offering a multitude of features and services to its users.

Expand Tweet

While Naver typically presents professional and formal news content, they made a delightful exception for the latest article about V. Instead of depending on lengthy textual content, they opted for a more visually appealing approach, primarily sharing the news through photos accompanied by humorous and wholesome dialogues.

The photo collection included images of V in the dance practice room, showcasing his dedication and hard work. Some of the pictures were captured during his recent fan meeting, (V)ICNIC, which saw the attendance of 1400 devoted ARMYs. This special event also featured a surprise appearance by his bandmate, Jimin, resulting in an unforgettable show.

Expand Tweet

Among the treasure trove of photos were heartwarming shots of V with his beloved pet dog, Yeontan, during the dog's very first live appearance on stage, marking an adorable debut of another kind. Additionally, snapshots from the band's rehearsal sessions and live performances, such as Slow Dancing and Love Me Again, with V performing alongside the band, added more charm to the collection.

However, one particular photo managed to steal everyone's hearts. It depicted Jimin and V sharing a tender hug backstage, adding yet another precious chapter to the "VMIN" saga. The image featured V seated in a chair, while Jimin, sporting a beanie, affectionately embraced him.

The photo series also offered a glimpse into V's rehearsals, highlighting his dedication to his craft and his quest for perfection. Naturally, fans went crazy after seeing these photos.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

These Layover photos not only serve as a nostalgic trip through the BTS member's debut album era but also as a heartfelt tribute to the group's members. V looked exceptionally handsome in every frame, as noted by fans, but what truly stood out was his sheer adorableness, leaving fans in awe once again.

This delightful gift from V was a reminder of the precious moments the Layover era brought, further strengthening the bond between the idol and his fans.