"Funniest video ever on Facebook": Viral woman climbing through window video leaves internet in splits  

A video is doing rounds on the internet in which a woman identified as Lisa Rowland unintentionally became an internet sensation after a misadventure unfolding in front of her window. The video, viewed over 20 million times online, captures the moment when Lisa got stuck upside down in her window frame while trying to climb through after locking herself out.

The clip, originally shared seven months ago, gained even more attention when Lisa appeared on ITV’s This Morning to share the behind-the-scenes story. Lisa explained that the incident occurred when she returned home early from a supermarket trip, finding herself in desperate need of the toilet, only to realize she had left her keys inside.

The mishap unfolded as Lisa attempted to use an open downstairs window as her entry point. However, her attempt to climb through took a comical turn when she got stuck, exposing herself in the process. Lisa humorously recounted her struggle, stating,

"My legs are too long, I couldn't get them in! I fell to the ground covered in urine. I'd passed the point of panic. I didn't know whether to laugh or cry."

As internet users came across this video of the woman, they reacted by saying that this was the 'funniest video ever on Facebook.'

Internet users react (Image via snip from Facebook/@Jacques van Vuuren)

Social media users share hilarious reaction to viral woman video

Several social media users reacted to the viral video of the woman and said that this video gave them such a good laugh. While others reacted to this by saying the video brought them so much joy.

While reactions to the video of the woman vary from laughter to some insults, Lisa seems to be taking it all in stride. Despite the occasional negative comments, the woman expressed her enjoyment of the attention, stating,

"The laughter, I love a bit of laughter, you know."

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@Jacques van Vuuren)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@Jacques van Viren)

Internet users react (Image via snip from Facebook/@Jacques van Vuuren)

Lisa's sister, who was also involved in the incident, joined her on This Morning, providing additional context to the hilarious episode. The sister explained how Lisa's wardrobe malfunction occurred as she struggled to get through the window, hanging upside down in a strapless black dress.

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary couldn't contain their laughter during the interview, especially when Lisa revealed that she wet herself during the mishap. Dermot asked Lisa about the tipping point moment, to which she humorously replied,

"When the left one came out. I tried to put it back in, I really tried, but then they both [fell out]. Then I let go of everything."

It is worth noting the original video of the woman didn't capture the unexpected consequence of the ordeal – Lisa ending up wetting herself, a detail that added an extra layer of humor to the situation. On This Morning, Lisa openly shared,

"I weed around my neck. I felt like I was hanging there for a really long time...it might look like seconds."

In the end, Lisa embraced her unexpected fame, finding humor in the situation and bringing laughter to millions around the world through her viral window-climbing video.