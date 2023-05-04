Jessica Andrade going to fight without sports bra after wardrobe malfunction cost her Erin Blanchfield fight

Jessica Andrade, who lost to Erin Blanchfield back in February, revealed after the match that she was distracted by her breast slipping out of her top during the last sequence of the fight and failed to properly defend Blanchfield's takedown attempt. While she refused to use it as an excuse for her loss, many have speculated that it may have influenced the outcome of the match.

Andrade has learnt from the mistake and claimed ahead of her fight at UFC 288 that she’s ditching the sports bra for a dry-fit shirt going into the fight this weekend. Speaking to the media during the pre-fight media scrum, Andrade stated:

“Yes, especially because of the weight now. It’s even lower. I had the extra small and asked to make it really tight. I don’t want it to happen. I don’t want anything to be running. I don’t want anything to be exposed. Do not worry. I’m gonna even look fat a little bit. You’re gonna see some fat coming from [some spots], it’s gonna be so tight.”

Watch Jessica Andrade's pre-fight media scrum below:

On Saturday, Andrade will face Yan Xiaonan in a women's strawweight contest at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as part of the UFC 288 pay-per-view card. This will be her third fight this year.

Wardrobe malfunction UFC: Jessica Andrade doubles down on her stance that the wardrobe malfunction distracted her against Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield scored the biggest victory of her career when she submitted former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade via rear-naked choke in the second round of their February 18 bout.

Jessica Andrade has given Blanchfield the necessary props she deserves but continues to make the case that she had not trained well for the fight. Additionally, a wardrobe malfunction during the fight only added to her woes, claiming that she could have done better in the fight.

Speaking to the media ahead of her UFC 288 bout against Yan Xiaonan, Andrade doubled down on her stance that the wardrobe malfunction cost her the bout:

"I was worried about my top because it was kind of running there, exposing me. At that point, I was not focused enough on the fight, and I let this one thing kind of stabilize me. And what happened? Got down to the ground. Even in the locker room, coach said, ‘What is the one thing that you cannot let happen? Don’t give your back.’ And, well, this is the learning experience I’ve had. First of all, don’t give your back to Erin Blanchfield. And also focus. Focus on the fight at all times. Don’t let a small thing take the focus off the big thing, because that’s what happened right there. You saw it.”

