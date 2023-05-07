Who won the UFC fight last night (6th May, 2023)?

UFC 288, which went down at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was headlined by a bantamweight title clash between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo shut down all talks of ring rust, displaying his signature range control and takedown defense on his return to the octagon after three years. However, Sterling showed he is the champion for a reason, using his significant height advantage to get the better off 'Triple C' in grappling exchanges. 'Funk Master' successfully defended his title with a controversial split decision win over the former two-division champion who seemed unsure of his future in the sport after the loss.

Belal Muhammad took on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of the night in a welterweight title contender clash. Muhammad earned an emphatic unanimous decision win against 'Durinho' after accepting the booking on sixteen days notice. However, fans slammed 'Remember the Name' for failing to finish Burns, who appeared to have lost all use of his left hand early on.

UFC @ufc



He secures the W over Gilbert Burns in our Unanimous for @BullyB170!He secures the W over Gilbert Burns in our #UFC288 co-main! Unanimous for @BullyB170! 🙌He secures the W over Gilbert Burns in our #UFC288 co-main! https://t.co/OC7RqFc82X

Former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade suffered a brutal first-round knockout loss against Chinese contender Yan Xiaonan.

Movsar Evloev barely managed to maintain his unbeaten record by surviving multiple submission scares to win a unanimous decision against short-notice debutant Diego Lopes at UFC 288.

Ufc_fanboy_2022 @SahilTa49729420

It was a war.. Diego showing he has got a good future in the coming years

288

#ufc #MMATwitter #mma

#highlights Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopez 🥶🥶It was a war.. Diego showing he has got a good future in the coming years #ufc 288 #newjersey Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopez 🥶🥶It was a war.. Diego showing he has got a good future in the coming years #ufc288 #newjersey #ufc #MMATwitter #mma #highlights https://t.co/NZtjeWlevb

A scion of the renowned Gracie family, Kron Gracie returned to the octagon for the first time since 2019 taking on Charles Jourdain. Jourdain outpointed the desperate grappler in all aspects, earning a dominant decision win to start the UFC 288 main-card action.

🔥 Combat Sports Vids @FireMMAVid

Charles Jourdain putting the work on Kron Gracie Charles Jourdain putting the work on Kron Gracie🔥https://t.co/zLWc9AdBpW

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo full card results

Main card

Aljamain Sterling def. Henry Cejudo via split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48)

Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 50-45)

Yan Xiaonan def. Jessica Andrade via first-round TKO (2:20)

Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes via UD (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie via UD (30-27 x3)

Prelims

Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober via TKO (4:08 of Round 1)

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark via submission (standing guillotine) (2:28 of Round 2)

Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya via split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Parker Porter def. Braxton Smith via TKO (2:10 of Round 1)

Ikram Aliskerov def. Phil Hawes via KO (2:10 of Round 1)

Claudio Ribeiro def. Joseph Holmes via TKO (3:21 of Round 2)

Poll : 0 votes