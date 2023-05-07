Belal Muhammad took on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night.

'Remember The Name' passed the toughest test of career, edging out a uanimous decision win against Burns in a potential title contender bout. While Muhammad clearly won the striking exchanges 'Durinho' displayed excellent grit in going the distance despite appearing to have hurt his left hand to the point of it being rendered almost useless.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor minced no words in voicing his rather strong opinion of the bout. 'Notorious' wrote:

"That was a very poor bout. Piss poor."

A sizeable section of MMA fans seemingly agree with McGregor's opinion of the UFC 288 co-headliner.

Check out some comments below:

"110%. Dude couldn’t stop a one armed man. Pathetic. Then he thinks he deserves a title shot. #Delusional"

"It's like watching yourself fight in a dream 0 power on anything😭"

"belal muhammad should never fight a ppv again please hes putting me to SLEEP"

"The UFC needs to drain the swamp"

Emmitt Traynor @TraynorEmmitt That's why Belal Muhammad is not jumping Colby for a title fight. 5 rounds with a 1 armed Burns and did not do anything impressive or exciting. Good win but Colby at least pushes a pace and makes fights exciting. That was as boring as it gets That's why Belal Muhammad is not jumping Colby for a title fight. 5 rounds with a 1 armed Burns and did not do anything impressive or exciting. Good win but Colby at least pushes a pace and makes fights exciting. That was as boring as it gets

⁶⁶ @KyranLFC Being forced to watch Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns: Will 'Remember The Name' get a title shot after UFC 288?

Belal Muhammad accepted the booking against Gilbert Burns on sixteen days notice, right after completing the month long fast of Ramadan. While many doubted his choice of calling for a five-round clash, Muhammad knew he had to take higher risks to make his way to the title. 'Remember The Name' said on MMA Fighting's The Writer vs. The Fighter going into UFC 288:

“I know I’m the best all-around fighter in the welterweight division. For me, it’s going in there and keep proving myself. It’s going in there and just showing the world, well, you have an excuse for this or an excuse for this, this guy lost due to this or due to that, but I’m the guy getting off the couch on two weeks’ [notice]. I’m the one stepping up on two weeks’ notice. I’m the one that didn’t just have a full camp."

While he is riding a 9-fight win streak, did Muhammad do enough to earn a title shot against an evidently compromised Gilbert Burns at UFC 288? Regardless, UFC president Dana White confirmed that 'Remember the Name' will get the next welterweight title shot after Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

