"Get this foolishness off my feed": NLE Choppa seemingly gets a face tattoo of Chrisean Rock, sends internet into a frenzy

American rapper NLE Choppa seemingly revealed a face tattoo of Chrisean Rock, leaving netizens shocked. The 21-year-old Walk Em Down singer took to his Instagram on Thursday, February 29. 2024, to share a photo showing off his alleged new ink, with the caption:

"Just Cause You Was In My Video @chrisean Shotta Flow 7 (REMIX) FT @lilmabu OUT NOW #FreeBlueFace"

In the image, the rapper is seen sitting in a bathroom holding a bunch of dollar bills and the post seems to promoting his new song. Last week, NLE Choppa released his new track with Lil Mabu, Shotta Flow & Remix. The song's video featured a woman who bared striking similarities with Chrisean Rock. Fans wondered whether this was a subtle nod to both rappers' beef with Rock's on-again-off-again ex, Blueface.

Needless to say, internet users were left exasperated with the news, many calling it foolish.

Last month, Rock similarly revealed a face tattoo featuring Blueface's mugshot, to profess her love for the latter after he went to jail for violating his probation. However, her ink seems to be genuine.

"These y2k babies need help": Netizens react to NLE Choppa's alleged face tattoo

As NLE Choppa's post showing off a Chrisean Rock tattoo on his face went viral, internet users were quick to criticize the rapper. Many remarked that the tattoo was fake and was done for clout or to annoy Blueface. Some stated it was a ridiculous new trend that need to stop.

Here are some comments seen under @thedahderoom's IG post about the same:

NLE Choppa, real name Bryson LaShun Potts, hails from Memphis, Tennessee. He rose to fame with his single, Shotta Flow which reached 10 million views on YouTube in less than a month. He is best known for his tracks, Camelot, Capo, CMON FREESTYLE, and AIN'T GONNA ANSWER.

NLE Choppa is frequently praised for his energetic rapping and animated vocals. Many have called his music melodic. The singer is a father of two children.

Chrisean Rock has not released any comments on the development.