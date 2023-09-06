“Get well soon queen”: Lena Headey gets flooded with recovery wishes as serious foot injury leaves her in a cast 

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, who played the role of Cersei Lannister on the show, shared concerning news with her fans on Monday, September 5. In an Instagram post, she revealed her foot injury, adding that she will have to rely on crutches for a span of 6 weeks.

In the picture, she showed her injured foot resting on a chair with crutches on display. She wrote in her caption:

"F*ck. 6 weeks. One Birk only."

Headey's Instagram post (Image via snip from Instagram/@iamlenaheadey)

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, several social media users started reacting to it. User @jess_murphy27 commented:

Social media user's reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@iamlenaheadey)

Lena Headey gained international recognition after she starred in the Game of Thrones show as Cersei Lannister. Game of Thrones first premiered in 2011 and had a total of eight seasons, ending in 2019.

Social media users share heartfelt reactions after they came across the post of Lena Headey's injury

As the internet users came across the post of the actress in which she showed her injured foot, they started sharing heartfelt comments. Several internet users wrote that they are hoping this injury heals soon.

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@iamlenaheadey)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@iamlenaheadey)

In brief, about Lena Headey

Lena is a British actor known for her versatile roles. She gained massive popularity for portraying the role of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Her performance in this show helped her gain massive fan following earned her several awards as well.

Other than this, Lena Headey has appeared in various other films and TV shows, showcasing her talent in a range of genres. Some of her notable film roles include Queen Gorgo in the action film 300 and Sarah Connor in the TV series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Headey is known for her strong and compelling performances, making her one of the most respected actresses in the entertainment industry. Her career has spanned decades.

It is also worth noting that last year, Lena Headey got married to Ozark actor Marc Menchaca. Their surreal wedding ceremony took place in Puglia, Italy. Lena is also a mom to 13-year-old Wylie, the son she shares with her ex-husband Peter Paul Loughran. She got married to Peter in 2007 and they parted ways in 2013.

In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter, Teddy, whom she shares with her former spouse, Dan Cadan, a renowned director.