“Getting to know each other with good feelings”: Goldmedalist agency confirms Crash Course in Romance co-stars Lee Chae-min & Ryu Da-in’s dating news

Crash Course in Romance stars Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in have been confirmed to be dating each other. On March 25, Lee Chae-min’s agency, Goldmedalist, confirmed that the two actors are seeing each other.

Previously, alleged videos of the two stars together on a date started swirling on the internet, showing the pair walking along a pathway. Responding to these rumors, Goldmedalist released an official statement later that day, confirming their relationship status.

The statement read:

"Ryu Da-in and Lee Chae-min have been colleagues and are getting to know each other with good feelings. We ask that you look at them with warm eyes."

Goldmedalist confirms relationship between Crash Course in Romance co-actors Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in

Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in are renowned for portraying Lee Sun-jae and Jang Dan-ji, in the tvN rom-com drama Crash Course in Romance, alongside Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon. The two played the roles of high school friends, along with actress Noh Yoon-seo.

The surprising news of the co-stars dating started spreading on social media when a netizen shared a video of them on a date together. Goldmedalist confirmed their relationship and asked fans to support the couple through warm feelings.

Fans and netizens noticed that the See You in My 19th Life actor wore a green T-shirt, which seemingly appeared to be the one he wore in his recent Instagram update.

Furthermore, Ryu Da-in also shared images seemingly from the same day as the alleged dating video. The 18 Again actress wore a denim-on-denim outfit with a black bag and glasses in her recent Instagram photos, as per netizens, which was similar to their date.

More about Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in's acting careers

Lee Chae-min made his debut in the K-drama scene with High Class in 2021, quickly gaining recognition for his roles in Love All Play and Crash Course in Romance. He appeared in the K-drama See You in My 19th Life alongside Ahn Bo-hyun and Shin Hye-sun last year.

The actor also appears as the MC on the KBS music show called Music Bank along with LE SSERAFIM maknae Eunchae. Additionally, he is set to grace screens in the upcoming Netflix drama Hierarchy, starring alongside Roh Jung-eui, Kim Jae-won, Ji Hye-won, and Lee Won-jung.

On the other hand, Ryu Da-in marked her entry into the K-drama world in 2020 with a supporting role in 18 Again as Hwang Young-sun. She later appeared as a high school student in Crash Course in Romance.

Recently, the actress has garnered attention for her lead role in the TVING series Pyramid Game. She played the role of Myung Ja-eun, a student at the Baekyeon Girls' High School, class 2–5.