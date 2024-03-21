Pyramid Game: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibility explored

The Pyramid Game concluded with an open ending on March 21, 2024. It left viewers wondering if the newly introduced twins will resume the bullying at school or if they will be defeated by the protagonist of the series.

IMDB's synopsis for the Pyramid Game reads:

"Each person is graded through a popular vote against the backdrop of a girl's high school, and if they receive an F grade, they become legitimate victims of school violence."

Bona played the role of Sung Soo-ji, while Jang Da-a chronicled the antagonist role, Baek Ha-rin. Ryu Da-in portrayed the character of Myung Ja-eun and Kang Na-eon played the role of trainee Im Ye-lim in the Pyramid Game.

Soo-ji gets success in ending Pyramid Game while Han-rin's parents dissolve her adoption

The last episode of the show began as Baek Ha-rin welcomed Sung Soo-ji and Myung Ja-eun to the Haneul House, unveiling her real identity as Yang So-eun. The scene transitioned to the past, where Ha-rin was bullied by her classmates after Ja-eun disclosed that she was an orphan. Ja-eun remained a bystander when So-eun became the victim of violence.

The scene changed to the present, where Ja-eun questioned Han-rin about the reason behind her deep-rooted hatred. In response, the latter consumed opioids and slapped the former. She said that it was because of the incident at the staircase in the main building last year. Subsequently, Ha-rin fainted and an explosion occurred.

The scene changed at the hospital when Soo-ji and Ja-eun talked about being bystanders when someone was bullied. Meanwhile, Han-rin's mother planned out something evil.

Suddenly, several media outlets and YouTubers begin accusing Soo-ji of being a bully and a suspect in an arson case at Hanuel House. At the same time, Han-rin emerged as a victim. The netizens resume accusing Soo-ji's father of being a violent military officer.

The scene transitioned to the past, where Han-rin was treated as an outcast by both teachers and students. She disclosed that the real Pyramid Game began at Hanuel House.

Han-rin planned to get adopted by Chairwoman Byun Cho-soon's son and wife who had no children in an attempt to escape bullying. She impressed the Chairwoman with her determined gaze and got adopted. However, after adoption, she did not receive any love from her parents and studied hard to get her grandmother's approval.

The police officers took Soo-ji to the station, where they questioned her about the owner of the lighter and she told them that it was Han-rin. Subsequently, her friends decided to do something to take Soo-ji out of the ongoing trouble. Jae-Hyeong and Ja-eun approached a righteous reporter while Ye-lim announced her choice not to debut since she was a part of the pyramid game.

Ms.Choi confessed to Literature teacher Na-Hee that she had a video of Soo-ji getting bullied by her classmates. She gave it to the latter to expose the violence prevailing at school. Subsequently, it went viral on social media, with many friends of Soo-ji sharing it online, to expose the dark side of Baekyeon Girls High School. Meanwhile, Ja-eun confessed to being a bystander in Class 5 while her friend was bullied.

In Pyramid Game, Ye-lim sent a message to Cho Woo-ri expressing that she missed her, to which the latter screamed in excitement. Seung-hwa convinced Woo-ri to share her bullying experience to get liberated from her trauma. She shared her painful story of being bullied, compelled to do a strip show, and more through a livestream. She disclosed that Han-rin bullied her because the former stepped on the latter's foot.

Meanwhile, Ja-eun called Soo-ji about the incident that occurred at the staircase in the main building the previous year. Ja-eun recalled her encounter with Han-rin, where they met after many years and the former asked about her well-being. Han-rin was filled with angst observing Ja-eun not having regrets about leaving her alone when she was bullied at Haneul House.

The scene then changed to Hanuel House, where Soo-ji refuted Han-rin's self-pity and stated she was acting like a victim. Even at that time, Ja-eun sobbed uncontrollably and confessed that she should have called Han-rin and apologized. Suddenly, a fire broke out, and Han-rin fainted. Ja-eun rushed to rescue her, while Firebrigades broke the windows in Pyramid Game.

Soo-ji disclosed the recruitment corruption and violence report with the help of Seung-Hwa and the teacher Na-Hee, respectively. The police started searching the school and arrested the people involved. Seo Do-A and Soo-ji shared a conversation over sweet drinks, where they discussed the former's expulsion. The episode also showed that Seo Do-A planned to take GED.

Meanwhile, Baek Hyun-Joon dissolved the adoption of Han-rin and declared her a psychopath. Ha-rin ended up in a hospital amidst the old people, where no one recalled or remembered her name. In the end, she was abandoned because of her deeds. Meanwhile, Seung-hwa enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Baekyeon Girls High School changed its name to Miryo Girls High School, and Soo-ji and friends became seniors. They finally returned to their normal life, and teacher Na-hee got her job back. The twins, from Miryo Groups, were transferred to the school and planned to play the Pyramid Game at school. As they entered the classroom, Sung Soo-ji looked at them with challenging eyes.

Will there be a second season for Pyramid Game?

Pyramid Game left viewers with a cliffhanger as the new characters, Miryo Twins, were introduced at the end of episode 10. They expressed their intention of playing Pyramid Game again, indicating the renewal of the series for a second season. However, no official statement has been released by TVING yet, and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Pyramid Game season 2.

The ten-episode Pyramid Game is available to stream on TVING.