A soldier pens down meeting BTS' j-hope in their latest post

On March 18, 2024, the X user @uarmyvibe shared a translation of a soldier's post regarding an interaction with BTS' j-hope in their latest post. The rapper and the dancer began his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023. He received earlier promotion to Special Elite Corporal due to his exemplary service.

In South Korea, every non-disabled male citizen has to undergo military service for over eighteen months or more. The service period depends on the department in which a recruit is appointed. They are deployed to the unit after concluding five weeks of basic training.

Expand Tweet

The recruit praises BTS' j-hope's personality and physical attributes

Expand Tweet

In the translation, the soldier shared that he served in the 36th Division Recruit Training Battalion and belonged to the 2nd Company. He explained that j-hope worked at the 3rd Company of the battalion. However, since there was only one cafeteria in the unit, the soldier could meet and interact with the idol thrice. He referred to the idol as "Jung Hoseok Jogyo-nim."

He described how when he was in the cafeteria, he saw him standing 10 meters apart and talking on the phone. As the idol talked on call, the soldier mentioned how he looked like a celebrity at first sight. He commented, as translated by @uarmyvibe,

"First of all, his proportion at first sight is like “Wow..he’s a celebrity. His head is very small, unrealistically small. And his skin is very bright, like the color that makes people around him particularly look dark."

He described how the seniors, who never openly expressed their emotions through faces, were giggling with j-hope and stated, as translated by @uramyvibe,

"The other jogyo-nims were all smiling when talking with Jung Hoseok Jogyo-nim. Usually, they are the ones that show no feelings on their faces hahaha…Jung Hoseok jogyo-nim also smiled a lot when talking."

Expand Tweet

He further talked about his speaking style and smile and how it was similar to the ordinary men in their 20s. The soldier detailed his gray outfits and was envious of celebrities who looked decent in the outfits provided by the military. He commented, as translated by @uarmyvibe,

"The way he speaks is no different from that of ordinary men in their 20s. I think he said something like ‘okay..” he was wearing gray outfits, but the fit was freaking awesome. I envy celebrities because they look cool even in the outfits provided by the military."

As the fans read the translation, they agreed with the soldier and stated that j-hope is a fashionista and shines wherever he goes. They were happy hearing the military stories regarding the idol and were glad that people around him continued to be in awe of his charisma.

j-hope is expected to be discharged in October 2024. His upcoming docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, is slated to premiere globally on March 28, 2024.