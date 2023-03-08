Ghosted new trailer has fans comparing it with Tom Cruise's Knight and Day

Apple TV+ recently released a new trailer for Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the lead roles, and it has been one of the major talking points on Twitter. The film tells the story of a man who falls in love with a mysterious woman. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he finds out certain shocking truths about the woman's life.

Fans have been comparing the film's overall feel and esthetics with Tom Cruise's 2010 hit film, Knight and Day, which is about a woman who falls in love with an enigmatic secret agent. One user mentioned that the trailer for Ghosted ''feels like it's just Tom Cruise's Knight and Day with roles swapped.''

Actresses HD @actresses_hd The trailer of Ghosted feels like it's just Tom Cruise's Knight and Day with roles swapped The trailer of Ghosted feels like it's just Tom Cruise's Knight and Day with roles swapped 😴

Fans compare the new Ghosted trailer with Tom Cruise's Knight and Day

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Apple TV+'s Ghosted. Several viewers liked the trailer's overall visual style and tone, with some drawing comparisons to Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz's film Knight and Day.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

I was expecting the movie to be a comedy romance one, but it was unexpected and I loved it throughly..the story seems to be moreof Knight and Day (2010) type with variations obviously..(1/2) Just watched the #Ghosted trailerI was expecting the movie to be a comedy romance one, but it was unexpected and I loved it throughly..the story seems to be moreof Knight and Day (2010) type with variations obviously..(1/2) Just watched the #Ghosted trailer I was expecting the movie to be a comedy romance one, but it was unexpected and I loved it throughly..the story seems to be moreof Knight and Day (2010) type with variations obviously..(1/2)

I saw "Bang Bang!" today after years. It was adapted from 'Knight and Day' but the Actions, Stunts and Practical effects made the movie awesome.



VFX was budding by then but it was clean. It was used less and wisely.

Sid Anand's benchmark film. After watching #Ghosted trailer,I saw "Bang Bang!" today after years. It was adapted from 'Knight and Day' but the Actions, Stunts and Practical effects made the movie awesome.VFX was budding by then but it was clean. It was used less and wisely.Sid Anand's benchmark film. After watching #Ghosted trailer,I saw "Bang Bang!" today after years. It was adapted from 'Knight and Day' but the Actions, Stunts and Practical effects made the movie awesome.VFX was budding by then but it was clean. It was used less and wisely.Sid Anand's benchmark film. https://t.co/AkSAkj2Gas

I'm so confused...

youtube.com/watch?v=IAdCsN… Ok, I think I've seen this already. It was called Knight and Day with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, but with the roles switched. So this is a double switch Knight and Day recast re-imagining reboot/remake? Right?I'm so confused... Ok, I think I've seen this already. It was called Knight and Day with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, but with the roles switched. So this is a double switch Knight and Day recast re-imagining reboot/remake? Right?I'm so confused...youtube.com/watch?v=IAdCsN…

Does it look fun as hell and star actors I love seeing in films together? Hell yeah!



Assessment: Absolutely gonna watch!



But dammit, now I have to get AppleTV.

youtu.be/IAdCsNtEuBU Is it very likely knock-off of the Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz flick "Knight and Day"? Yeah.Does it look fun as hell and star actors I love seeing in films together? Hell yeah!Assessment: Absolutely gonna watch!But dammit, now I have to get AppleTV. Is it very likely knock-off of the Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz flick "Knight and Day"? Yeah.Does it look fun as hell and star actors I love seeing in films together? Hell yeah!Assessment: Absolutely gonna watch!But dammit, now I have to get AppleTV.youtu.be/IAdCsNtEuBU

It looks like a Ryan Reynolds movie, but seeing Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in action is delightful. #Ghosted trailer reminds me of "Knight and Day" and it's Bolly remake "Bang Bang" but gender-swapped.It looks like a Ryan Reynolds movie, but seeing Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in action is delightful. #Ghosted trailer reminds me of "Knight and Day" and it's Bolly remake "Bang Bang" but gender-swapped.It looks like a Ryan Reynolds movie, but seeing Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in action is delightful. https://t.co/5My7xBw2PN

Red -🦍- @friedkale21 #lazy Let's remake Knight and Day but switch up the roles and call it Ghosted #AppleTV Let's remake Knight and Day but switch up the roles and call it Ghosted #AppleTV #lazy

Noor 🦋 @NoorAlmuzaffar Ghosted is basically Get Smart, Mr & Mrs Smith, Knight and Day AND I AM ALL FOR IT Ghosted is basically Get Smart, Mr & Mrs Smith, Knight and Day AND I AM ALL FOR IT

eat pray cinema @gaurav06_ Ghosted is full of Knight and Day vibes. love this genre of action rom-com Ghosted is full of Knight and Day vibes. love this genre of action rom-com https://t.co/LcJsuQGqRu

Knight and Day have a similar story wherein Diaz's character falls in love with a mysterious man who has a not-so-pleasant past. The film also blends elements of comedy, action, and romance. It was a commercial success and received mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics. It was later transformed into the Bollywood movie Bang Bang! Check out the film's description, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''June Havens (Cameron Diaz) chats up her charming seatmate on a flight out of Kansas, but she doesn't realize that she will soon land in the middle of an international adventure. The fellow passenger, Roy Miller (Tom Cruise), is a covert operative who claims he has been set up to take a fall. Now his reluctant partner, June must dodge bullets in Boston, leap rooftops in Austria and evade bulls in Spain, while she and Roy learn that trust is the most important survival skill.''

What is Ghosted about? Plot, cast, crew, and more details explored

The movie tells the story of a man who's deeply infatuated with a woman. But he becomes shocked when he finds out that the woman is a secret agent. Here's the official synopsis of the romantic comedy, as per Apple TV+:

''Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.''

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas look sensational in the trailer, and their sizzling chemistry is one of the defining aspects of the trailer. Director Dexter Fletcher is known for films like Rocketman, Eddie the Eagle, and many more.

You can watch Ghosted on Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023.

