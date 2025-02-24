"GI Jane giving flowers to Hanoi Jane?" — Internet reacts to Jane Fonda congratulating Demi Moore on the SAG Awards carpet

A video of Jane Fonda congratulating fellow actress Demi Moore on her win at the 31st Annual SAG Awards on February 23, 2025, went viral online. Moore won "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role" for her performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in Coralie Fargeat's 2024 horror flick, The Substance.

In the video, Fonda and Moore are seen holding hands on the SAG Awards carpet, sharing a moment before posing for pictures.

The video was met with mixed responses on social media, with one user referring to Fonda's activism protesting against the Vietnam War in 1972, which earned her the nickname "Hanoi Jane," likening it to Moore's G.I. Jane film.

"WAIT.....GI Jane giving flowers to Hanoi Jane? WTF."

Several people seemingly shared this sentiment, criticizing Fonda for her activism.

"Jane Fonda shouldn't be on any stage! TRAITOR!" one person exclaimed.

"Take a shower, Demi. U don't want traitor soot on u from "Fonda the Traitor." I've never understood why Fonda has had any career after what she did with the Viet Cong. People have lost their careers 4 far less than she did. It says something is very wrong with the viewing public," another person added.

"I dont think an endorsement from Hanoi Jane is the compliment you think it is," someone else commented.

However, others praised both actresses for their achievements. Here are some of their reactions.

"2 of my favorites!" one user exclaimed.

"#SAGAwards #JaneFonda #demimoore. Awards and women both so deserving and thanks and such beautiful support too," another person added.

"2 beautiful talented women," someone else commented.

"Don’t lose sight of the human connection" — Demi Moore during her acceptance speech

During her acceptance speech for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role" for The Substance, Demi Moore reflected on receiving her SAG membership at 15 in 1978, adding that the membership gave her purpose and direction.

Demi Moore expressed gratitude to her fellow actors, calling them her "greatest teachers." She ended her speech with some words of wisdom for the next generation of actors, asking them to never lose sight of human connections when they work.

"You have all been my greatest teachers, and I am so so grateful that I have continued over these so many years to be able to try and sometimes succeed and sometimes fail but to be able to keep going, and I could not do that without the support of my incredible team," Moore said.

Demi Moore added:

“As these actors who are having to do it all, I just encourage you, don’t lose sight of the human connection. Thats the work that we do. It’s to be connected to one another.”

The Substance is a 2024 horror movie starring Demi Moore as fading actress Elisabeth Sparkle, whose career encounters a hurdle after she's fired from her aerobics show.

The film follows Demi Moore's character taking a black-market drug called "The Substance" that allows her to transform into a younger, more beautiful version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley) and the balance that the two versions must maintain for the drug to work to its fullest potential.

Moore's fellow nominees for the SAG Awards included Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, Mikey Madison for Anora, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, and Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez. Along with her SAG win, Moore also won "Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture" at the Golden Globes.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Moore's recent wins make her the likely top contender for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, scheduled for March 3.

In other news, Jane Fonda received the prestigious "Lifetime Achievement Prize" at the SAG Awards. The 87-year-old actress talked about the power of union during her acceptance speech, saying:

"I'm a big believer in unions, they have our backs, they bring us into community, and they give us power. This is really important right now when workers' power is being attacked and community is being weakened."

Some other wins at the SAG Awards include Timothée Chalamet as Best Actor for A Complete Unknown, Kieran Culkin as Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, and Zoe Saldana as Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez.

