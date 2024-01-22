Gillian Anderson joins Tron 3 cast as film goes into production

Tron 3 is finally rolling again with two interesting pieces of news for the fans of the franchise, announced days apart. The sci-fi threequel has reportedly started filming, according to a recent post by Joachim Rønning, the director of the third film.

Moreover, it was reported earlier today by multiple publications that Gillian Anderson has also joined the cast for Tron 3, adding to the star-studded roster that already includes the likes of Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Greta Lee.

Joachim Rønning's post also revealed the official logo for the third film, which is a clever play on the original logo. Titled Tron: Ares, the third film in the franchise may release in late 2025, however, no release date has been confirmed yet.

Who is Gillian Anderson?

Gillian Anderson is perhaps best known for her role in The X-Files, where she portrayed the role of FBI Special Agent Dana Scully. She reprised the role in feature films and a series revival.

Anderson is more recently recognized for her role as the s*x therapist Jean Milburn in the Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education, where she was one of the major characters in all four seasons. She also appeared in The Crown as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of the Netflix drama.

A veteran in the field, Anderson has won two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, among many other accolades, in a career that kicked off with a guest appearance on Class of '96 on Fox.

Before that, she was already quite popular on the theater circuit and was acclaimed by critics. She went on to enjoy a successful career in film and television.

Her other works include Johnny English Reborn, I'll Follow You Down, Viceroy's House, Playing by Heart, How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, The Turning, and The Pale Blue Eye, among others.

More about Tron 3

Details about Tron 3 have been kept under wraps for the most part up until now. There is still no information about the plot, but we know that Jarred Leto is set to lead this particular installment, with Evan Peters reportedly playing the antagonist.

The film was initially supposed to be a reboot after plans of a sequel were dropped by Disney following Tron: Legacy, but is now ultimately being developed as a sequel to Tron: Legacy, as well as 1982's Tron, which starred Jeff Bridges.

Joachim Rønning will direct from a script by Jesse Wigutow. The producers include Leto, Justin Springer, Jeffrey Silver, and Emma Ludbrook.

More details about Tron 3 are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned.