BTS Jungkook was mentioned by several Korean football fans on February 2, 2024, as South Korea beat Australia and advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Asian Cup. On the same day on the Melon Chart, netizens flooded under the 26-year-old singer's FIFA 2022 World Cup anthem Dreamers commenting "Give Jungkook back to us" since they wanted to celebrate Korea's win against Australia.

BTS ARMY swelled with pride as a Twitter user @young__JK shared a screenshot of Melon on the social media platform and mentioned how football fans are asking for the BTS idol to come back from the military to celebrate the victory with them.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the song Dreamers was released in 2022 by BTS' vocalist Jungkook which also features Quwaiti singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. The song, which is a part of the official score for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was released on November 20, 2022, in time for both the ceremonial opening and the inaugural game of the tournament.

"That's so heartwarming": BTS ARMY take pride as Jungkook gets showered with love from football fans

With a 2-1 comeback victory over Australia in overtime at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday, South Korea moved forward to the Asian Cup semi-finals. Son Heung-min delivered the game-winning goal with an incredible free kick.

Australia had won the initial Asian Cup final in 2015, defeating South Korea by the identical tally in extra time. However, this time around, the East Asian side won after scoring an additional goal in the final minute to necessitate extra time.

This resulted in the outpouring of love on Jungkook from the South Korean football fans who spammed the Melon Chart under the FIFA 2022 World Cup official song Dreamers. The South Korean football fans, who have been celebrating their team's victory over Australia since 2015 and their ultimate goal of reaching the 2024 Asian Cup semi-finals, have expressed their desire to hear Jungkook perform Dreamers.

As expected, BTS ARMY was moved by the positive commotion online and became one with football lovers and tweeted asking for Jungkook's return from the military.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem Dreamers by the BTS superstar has amassed over 395 million (395,246,517) streams on Spotify alone. Previously, about 110 days after its debut, the BTS idol's song Dreamers amassed 200 million plays on Spotify by March 2023. On top of that, it took the least amount of time for a K-pop solo artist to accomplish the achievement.

On the day of its release on November 20, 2022, it also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 100 territories and held the top spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

On YouTube, the official music video of the soundtrack has surpassed 209 million views since its release.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has enlisted in the South Korean military to carry out his 18-month mandated service which applies to every male citizen of the country. He enlisted alongside his bandmate and longtime friend Park Jimin following the enlistment of BTS' Namjoon and Taehyung a day before them.