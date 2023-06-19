"Giving me chillssss": YNW Melly multiple personality disorder claim goes viral as tweet resurfaces amid ongoing trial

On June 12, Jamell Maurice Demons, aka YNW Melly, attended the first day of his trial in Florida Court. He is on trial for the alleged double murder of his friends YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. The incident occurred on October 26, 2018, in Miramar, Florida.

Amidst the ongoing trial, a 2019 tweet claiming that the rapper has multiple personality disorder has once again gone viral.

C. @comfortt_ People saying YNW Melly is possessed with an evil spirit and has multiple personalities is giving me chillssss People saying YNW Melly is possessed with an evil spirit and has multiple personalities is giving me chillssss

Back in 2019, right after his arrest, a Twitter user with the handle @NotChinks posted:

“YNW Melly is actually a bipolar schizophrenic and his other personality (Melvin) is the one who killed his friends.”

durag.sol @NotChinks YNW Melly is actually a bipolar schizophrenic and his other personality (Melvin) is the one who actually killed his friends YNW Melly is actually a bipolar schizophrenic and his other personality (Melvin) is the one who actually killed his friends https://t.co/7XVTT1bT8o

The tweet may have been a way for the rapper’s fan to justify his legal ordeal. In fact, the individual had even offered insights into various interviews of YNW Melly with New York-based radio station Power 105.1, YouTuber MONTREALITY, and the publication Genius, wherein he had confessed to living with multiple personality disorder.

durag.sol @NotChinks At another interview with Power 105.1 Melly talks more about having multiple personalities, which he claims are 6, and gives a break down on half of them. At another interview with Power 105.1 Melly talks more about having multiple personalities, which he claims are 6, and gives a break down on half of them. https://t.co/tZ6ML7kI7M

“YNW Melly has split personality disorder or something”: Netizens discuss the rapper’s possible bipolarity

Charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and now on trial, YNW Melly is looking at life imprisonment or possibly the death penalty, if convicted.

But there is mounting speculation that the Murder on My Mind singer-rapper may also be suffering from multiple personality disorder, better known as bipolar schizophrenia.

Earlier, during a promotional interview for Mixed Personalities (featuring Kanye West), Melly stated that his dual personalities, Melly and Melvin, each get 12 hours and that the latter usually surfaces at night.

durag.sol @NotChinks In an interview with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed Melly talks about his song with Kanye, Mixed Personalities. During the interview he reveals that he is Bipolar and claims to have multiple personalities. In an interview with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed Melly talks about his song with Kanye, Mixed Personalities. During the interview he reveals that he is Bipolar and claims to have multiple personalities. https://t.co/uUTie3YJMP

In fact, in an Instagram post, Melly also asked his fans to guess which one was Melvin - the image taken during the day or after dark.

While some internet users showed genuine concern about Melly's plight, others used mockery.

Sophistiratchet 🌹 @MahTrueReligion YNW Melly has split personality disorder or something l believe. But the way it’s looking, he 70% on the right side of beating that case YNW Melly has split personality disorder or something l believe. But the way it’s looking, he 70% on the right side of beating that case

Saif @SaifyShake06 YNW Melly got corona but isn’t he the man that killed his 2 best friends and lied about having split personality disorder YNW Melly got corona but isn’t he the man that killed his 2 best friends and lied about having split personality disorder

A Twitter user mocking Melly's bipolar disorder. (Image via Twitter/Yay)

A netizen sharing his opinion about Melly's condition. (Image via Twitter/Him)

"I hope that he gets the help he needs" shares a Twitter user after hearing about Melly's possible condition. (Image via Twitter/Kondwani Fidel)

A netizen says he is sad for Melly. (Image via Twitter/WWMD)

A Twitter user asking for Melly's death penalty. (Image via Twitter/Bailey Mitchell)

A Twitter user shared her insight on multiple personality disorders after YNW Melly claimed he had the same. (Image via Twitter/velvet.stool)

YNW Melly’s trial so far

At the time of the double murder, the victims, YNW Juvy, aka Christopher Thomas Jr., and YNW SakChaser, aka Anthony Williams, were 19 and 21 years old, respectively. On the night of October 16, 2018, they were traveling with YNW Bortlen in his car, and were shot inside it.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but were declared dead on arrival. As per the investigation, they were with YNW Melly at the time of the murders. In fact, it is suspected that Melly fired the gun while Bortlen staged the incident as a random “drive-by shooting.”

On day 1 of the trial, the prosecutors presented the court with various pieces of evidence, such as surveillance footage, phone data, DNA, blood splatter reports, and bullet casings, all of which indicate that the suspects were inside the car with their murdered friends at the time of their untimely deaths.

They also claimed that it was indeed Melly who shot his friends and Bortlen who did the framing. Police and hospital staff were put on the stand to help determine the timeline of the event.

WhatsOnRap @whatsonrap YNW Melly's lawyers have just requested a trial cancellation!



The prosecutor intimidated a witness to make him lie about the rapper in order to incriminate him.



If the request is accepted, the rapper will be free as early as next week YNW Melly's lawyers have just requested a trial cancellation!The prosecutor intimidated a witness to make him lie about the rapper in order to incriminate him.If the request is accepted, the rapper will be free as early as next week 🚨 YNW Melly's lawyers have just requested a trial cancellation!The prosecutor intimidated a witness to make him lie about the rapper in order to incriminate him.If the request is accepted, the rapper will be free as early as next week 😳 https://t.co/X6wTTYPJOm

Unsurprisingly, Melly’s lawyer claimed that he was still pleading “not guilty” as he had “no reason to murder his friends.” They further insisted that the investigation carried out so far was nothing short of “incomplete and incompetent.”

Poll : 0 votes