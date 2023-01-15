“Glad the girls are being protected”: Fans react to NewJeans’ bodyguard using a unique way to fend off photographers

ADOR’s management of its rookie group NewJeans has earned high praises from netizens. The group’s departure for Thailand at the Incheon airport on January 6, 2023, for the Golden Disc Awards recently made waves across Twitter.

In one of the videos, fans noticed the Ditto group’s bodyguard protecting the girls’ personal space in a non-violent way that earned them fans' respect. Instead of gesturing no or saying anything, the security personnel flickered a flashlight at one fan photographer. The light was seen as a way to ruin the photos and ensure that the fan didn't get in the idols' way.

Mary 𓃺 #1 Minji Stan @minjivrse glad the girls are being protected newjeans bodyguard’s flashing flashlights in ppl face so they don’t get too closeglad the girls are being protected newjeans bodyguard’s flashing flashlights in ppl face so they don’t get too close 💀 glad the girls are being protected https://t.co/Rx9tnqDK2i

Many fans commented positively on the innovative and unique way of handling those who intrude celebrities’ personal spaces, given that K-pop idols’ airport departures and arrivals are often live streamed by the media.

Considering how common mobbing has become in the industry, netizens were happy to see a change in the way ADOR managed NewJeans.

Netizens praise ADOR for NewJeans bodyguards, including having a team of female security personnel

𓃺⁷ @nwjnsbts women bodyguards for newjeans ?? i love how most of their staff are women

women bodyguards for newjeans ?? i love how most of their staff are womenhttps://t.co/5CJbPtpuUS

K-pop idols getting mobbed at the airport is a recurring issue that many fandoms have requested the agencies to tackle. Some suggestions by fans include employing more bodyguards, not divulging flight timings, and even permitting security personnel to take things into their hands if someone crosses boundaries.

ADOR’s security preparation for NewJeans recently garnered a lot of attention for ensuring greater security and safety of the idols. On January 6, the Ditto singers were seen departing from the Incheon airport for the Golden Disc Awards in Thailand. It was during this time that the group's bodyguard received immense praise for handling a fan photographer in a professional manner.

Despite being a rookie group, the artists were seen with a legion of bodyguards, especially a team of female security personnel. Since three out of five NewJeans members are under 18 years of age, fans were also glad to see that the group was escorted by a majority of female staff in Thailand on January 7.

Take a look at fans’ reactions to ADOR’s security for the girls below:

Mints @mebiyah Thank you hybe bodyguards. You've taken good care of our newjeans. I was surprised that Hybe Bodyguards had a womans.



Thank you hybe bodyguards. You've taken good care of our newjeans. I was surprised that Hybe Bodyguards had a womans.https://t.co/MuAdHMbjL0

seeing P1H boyfies again 🥲 @yeonjuns_rose @nwjnsbts i think this is actually the best decision they could make since the girls are still LITERAL BABIES !! @nwjnsbts i think this is actually the best decision they could make since the girls are still LITERAL BABIES !!

jingjing 🦊✨ @berryminhui @minjivrse Some people here are really unaware that some fansites are also sasaengs and even if they're not there have also been instances of fansites not actually caring for the idols themselves, getting way too close and making them uncomfortable or even injured. @minjivrse Some people here are really unaware that some fansites are also sasaengs and even if they're not there have also been instances of fansites not actually caring for the idols themselves, getting way too close and making them uncomfortable or even injured.

NewJeans take over girl group member brand reputation rankings for January 2023

All five members of the Ditto girl group ranked in the Top 10 of Korea Business Institute’s girl group brand reputation rankings for January 2023. The rankings are a monthly list of data analyzed by observing various parameters such as media coverage, communication, consumer participation, and community awareness.

The group’s eldest, Minji, topped the list with 4,899,310 index points, overthrowing BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who came second with an index of 4,416,607. Hanni ranked third and Haerin ranked fifth, while Danielle and Hyein ranked seventh and eighth respectively.

𓃺⁷ @nwjnsbts NewJeans are the ONLY group to have all of their members ranking inside top10 in the 'Girl Group Individual Member Brand Reputation' for January 2023 !!



#1 MINJI

#3 HANNI

#5 HAERIN

#7 DANIELLE

#8 HYEIN NewJeans are the ONLY group to have all of their members ranking inside top10 in the 'Girl Group Individual Member Brand Reputation' for January 2023 !!#1 MINJI#3 HANNI#5 HAERIN#7 DANIELLE#8 HYEIN https://t.co/wq1gcKGpIH

Other female K-pop idols that made it to the Top 10 of the list were BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (Rank 4), Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (Rank 6), Red Velvet’s Joy (Rank 9) and TWICE’s Nayeon (Rank 10).

In other news, the Ditto group was unable to attend KBS2’s Music Bank recording and a fan signing event scheduled for January 13 as they encountered flight issues. The group was in the United States to film for a yet-to-be-announced activity.

Poll : 0 votes