Glendale High School: Suspended Mary Walton garners support after exposing racist teacher in viral video 

Mary Walton, a student at Glendale High School in Springfield, was suspended for three days on Friday after she was found with an electronic device inside the school premises. However, the teen claims she was using the mobile phone to record her teacher, who has not been named, passing racial slurs and using the N-word in the class.

Speaking to Associated Press, Mary Walton’s attorney claimed that she would be issuing a “demand letter” so that Walton’s suspension could be lifted and she could make it to the class sooner. The attorney also emphasized how Mary Walton used the mobile to expose the teacher.

N0t.R1ght @N0tR1ght Glendale Highschool Teacher/Coach in Springfield MO using racial slurs in classroom. Glendale Highschool Teacher/Coach in Springfield MO using racial slurs in classroom. https://t.co/sA1jvtnYOL

While the parents are also demanding an apology from the school, the teenager claimed that the teacher used the N-word over six times, and the two times that he used them were also recorded in the video. After all the fiasco, social media users have been showering support for Mary Walton, condemning the school's suspension.

As the video got viral, the school placed the teacher on administrative leave on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Social media stands in solidarity with Mary Walton, condemns Glendale High School's suspension decision

Amidst a flurry of controversy, Mary Walton, a student at Glendale High School, has come forward with claims that a teacher at the school used the N-word multiple times in the class. Walton revealed that she managed to capture two instances of the teacher’s use of the racial slur on video, although she remains uncertain about the exact trigger for the conversation.

According to Walton, once the teacher realized she was recording him, he instructed her to put away her phone. However, he told her to go to the office when she refused. Walton promptly shared the video with her mother and one friend with the intent of addressing the incident.

As the video became viral, it gathered massive traction from social media users and brought in the following reactions:

After Mary Walton was suspended, the principal of Glendale High School, Josh Groves, issued a statement that stated how the school felt that the remarks captured in the video were deemed inappropriate and fell short of the professional standards established by the Springfield district.

On the other hand, Walton, too, claims that she does not feel regretful or guilty about what she did because she managed to expose the teacher.

