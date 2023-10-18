"Go all the way in": SUGA reveals the secret behind BTS’ success in a recent episode of Suchwita

BTS SUGA, aka Min Yoongi, recently released episode 19 of Suchwita, where he had invited esteemed musician Kim Jong-wan from the Korean rock band NELL. In the latest episode of the drinking variety show, hosted by SUGA himself on BigHit Music's official YouTube channel, the rapper talked about making music and more with his guest.

However, during the show, which shed light on an artist's mindset and process as he created his art for the world, SUGA, aka Yoongi, claimed that he encountered several CEOs and young artists who "produce their own stuff." As shared by the idol, they constantly enquired about the secret behind BTS' success and sought advice from him. The rapper then proceeded to share his response to these queries.

"Go all the way in showing your colors or do something really popular. There is no middle ground."— Min Yoongi (YouTube translation)

Suchwita episode 19 with BTS Min Yoongi and Kim Jang-wan from NELL. (Screenshot take from YouTube)

During the show, SUGA expressed his admiration towards Kim Jong-wan—who has been in the music industry for over 24 years—and his music. He mentioned how his music has helped shape the BTS rapper and songwriter.

It is important to note that Kim Jong-wan has collaborated with SUGA in the iconic song Dear, My Friend, which the latter performed live in front of his fans on the last day of D-DAY World Tour in Seoul on August 6, 2023.

"Just do it!": BTS SUGA shares how HYBE's chairman, Bang Si-Hyuk, has always encouraged them to create their own music

Yoongi also revealed during the show that Bang Si-Hyuk—founder and chairman of HYBE—has always encouraged him and other artists to make their own music and explore various genres. The Haegeum rapper and songwriter also mentioned that even though all of their music might not get equal appreciation, it is still important to go all in as artists.

"Before our debut [and] after our debut, no matter what song we make and how we want to present it, the response [from Bang Si-Hyuk and BIGHIT MUSIC] was, ‘Just do it!’— Min Yoongi (YouTube translation)

Suchwita episode 19 with BTS Min Yoongi and Kim Jang-wan from NELL. (Screenshot take from YouTube)

This shifted the light to a recent interview between Bang Si-Hyuk and Bloomberg, where the founder and chairman of HYBE mentioned giving BTS complete autonomy in making their own music and letting them have a personal life beyond just being artists.

Meanwhile, the frontman of the K-pop band NELL also underlined the value of artists having a passion for what they do. He asserted that if an artist just loves creating music and is pleased with making a contribution to the music industry, it will be enough to satisfy him and help him overcome challenges.

Kim Jong-wan further explained that artists who create music only for the purpose of it, because they think they "look good" while creating music, will always struggle, since they do so in search of external approval.

"If you're just enamored by yourself doing music and a song doesn't do well, you'd give up easily and not be able to get back up. Because you liked how "you" looked when you do music. Because people don't give you their approval, you feel that it makes you look bad." — Kim Jong-wan (YouTube translation)

He continued, further explaining his thoughts:

"But on the other hand, if you love doing music itself, then even if you're not the main character, just playing the part in the music scene is enough to make you happy."— Kim Jong-wan (YouTube translation)

Suchwita Episode 19 with BTS Min Yoongi and Kim Jang-wan from NELL. (Screenshot take from YouTube)

Fans expressed their happiness by sharing their favorite highlights from Suchwita episode 19

The BTS ARMY were swept by a wave of happiness as they got to see Yoongi after a long time, since the rapper is currently serving his military duties. The fandom flooded X by posting their favorite parts from Suchwita episode 19, where a fan, @setiogi, shared the part where SUGA had mentioned Bang Si-Hyuk's word of encouragement towards BTS in making their own music and exploring the genres.

Another fan, @bakbakjimin, praised the Suchwita editors for incorporating a clip from the D-DAY concert, while @reniitae shared that SUGA cannot stop talking about BTS Jimin. Meanwhile, others posted about how funny the editors are to use Jungkook's dancing figurines all over the video when SUGA mentioned the BTS maknae during the talk show.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans of the BTS rapper and songwriter are eagerly awaiting the rapper's return after completing his mandatory military duty. ARMYs can't wait for BTS to resume group activities and perform together once again.