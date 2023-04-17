"God guns and merica": Budweiser's pro-America ad following Dylan Mulvaney controversy sparks hilarious reactions

Anheuser-Busch's advertisement for its beer brand Budweiser went viral in the wake of its mass boycott after the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. The minute-long commercial was released on Friday, April 13, 2023, on social media.

The patriotic spot features the brand's iconic mascot, a Clydesdale horse, galloping across various locations around the country, including the Lincoln Memorial and the New York City Skyline, while the narrator says:

"This is a story bigger than beer... This is the story of the American spirit."

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Budweiser releases a new ad after the MAGA protest. Horses, flags, rural America. Budweiser releases a new ad after the MAGA protest. Horses, flags, rural America. https://t.co/nlF8NqUGlo

Two weeks ago, BudLight commemorated trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney's 365 days as a woman by releasing a custom can featuring her face. The paid promotion coincided with the ongoing March Madness and was shared by the influencer on her personal account.

The endorsement led to a severe backlash, with the company losing billions in sales, with many, including celebrities, sharing clips of themselves throwing away BudLight cans. Additionally, many of the beer giant's warehouses received bomb threats.

Brendan Whitworth, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, the parent company for both Budweiser and BufLight, released a statement on Friday in an attempt to appease the masses. A new advertisement for the brand was also released on the same day.

The ad featurette sparked a huge number of reactions online.

"The Jester of Beers": Latest Budweiser commercial yields an array of comments

Netizens were quick to respond to the Budweiser advertisement, with many Twitter users using hilarious memes and sarcastic quips to express their disappointment at the whole situation.

Some remarked that the commercial was not marketed to them "directly" and joked that it called for a boycott, referring to the incident with Mulvaney and the backlash it sparked.

One user @Mundo_Vazquez, stated:

"That's not for MAGA... it's got women and African American (men). They don't like those either."

Here are some other comments reacting to the Budweiser commercial:

After public outcry against Anheuser-Busch, a Clydesdale horse distributor cancels events showcasing the horse for safety

The Anheuser-Busch mascot, a Clydesdale horse, has appeared in several of the company's commercials.

Following the mass backlash and threats, Wil Fischer Distributing from Missouri elected to cancel all of its Clydesdale showings. According to KOLR10-TV, this included one that was scheduled to be held last week in Springfield, Missouri. An executive for the distributor explained that this was for the safety of their employees.

A report by Fox News' Beer Daily News indicated that many distributors, especially those in the South and rural areas, are "spooked" and afraid.

