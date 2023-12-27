"Gofundme for criminals is a vibe": Tristan Sherry’s fundraiser sparks outrage as Dublin shooting suspect’s video goes viral

Netizens are outraged as Tristan Sherry's family set up a fundraising page to cover his funeral costs. Tristan Sherry was the suspected gunman who opened fire in a steakhouse in Dublin on Christmas Eve, critically injuring a man. He was then overpowered and stabbed 30 times, resulting in a painful death.

Trigger warning: The following article contains violent content and disturbing imagery that may be triggering in nature. Readers' discretion is advised.

The video of the attack on Tristan Sherry, which was filmed and posted on social media, went viral.

Following Sherry's death, his mother, Marey Hand, started a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover his funeral costs. On the GoFundMe page, Marey Hand wrote:

"Hi my name is Marey Hand and my son was murdered on Christmas Eve, his name was Tristan Sherry. We made this to raise money for his funeral cost in this difficult time. We are absolutely heartbroken that this has happened. He was well known for his love of motorcycles and was loved by many. He was an amazing Son, Brother, Father and Friend. We can’t believe life has to go on without him."

This move has perplexed people on social media, with many seemingly hesitant to help raise money for a suspected gunman. One person posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it's hard to believe the family didn't know he was trouble.

Netizens are baffled by the GoFundMe page for Tristan Sherry's funeral in the wake of his attack in Dublin

While it usually takes a lot to surprise the internet, Tristan Sherry's mother starting a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral has left netizens completely confounded. Here are some reactions to Sherry's fundraising page:

The page was set up on December 26, 2023, and €625 has been raised at the time of writing this article. The goal of the fundraiser is €7,000. Over 35 people have donated, with €550 donated by family and friends, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Tristan Sherry was allegedly a member of "Mr Flashy's" drug trafficking gang

According to The Daily Mail, on December 24, 2023, 26-year-old Tristan Sherry, an alleged gang member, walked into Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, West Dublin, armed with a machine pistol. He then aimed and fired at Jason Hennessy Snr, 46, who was having a Christmas dinner with his adult son.

He reportedly shot his victim at least three times before being subdued. Hennessy Snr is in the hospital in critical condition, with a gunshot wound in his neck.

Footage released on social media shows patrons of the steakhouse, which was packed with people, running for cover as they hear the gunshots. A person can be heard screaming, "Someone's about to get whacked in front of me," in one of the videos.

The Irish Times reported that Sherry was overpowered by associates of the victim when his gun got jammed. What followed was described as a prolonged and bloody assault as Tristan Sherry was beaten and fatally stabbed nearly 30 times.

The attack was said to be a result of a gang war between criminals in the Corduff and Finglas areas of north Dublin. Tristan Sherry was allegedly a member of a local drug trafficking gang led by "Mr Flashy." A source told The Irish Sun that Sherry has been "active for a number of years." They also said:

"He [Sherry] was the chief suspect in the shooting in 2019 in Mulhuddart village and then on Christmas Eve he went and targeted another man. But he was never the brightest, and this shooting highlights it."

According to The Mirror, the Irish police force Gardai has stepped up patrolling for fear that Sherry's death could incite more gang violence. A garda spokesperson said:

"Gardaí have increased uniform patrols in the Dublin Region, with support from armed patrols, including the Garda Armed Support Unit."

Irish Police brace themselves for "revenge attacks." They are "seriously concerned" that an "all-out feud" could hurt more innocent people following the alleged gang shootout that occurred on Christmas Eve, The Daily Mail reported.