GoFundMe for Lotus drummer Chuck Morris amasses over $135,000 as father and son believed dead after Arkansas kayaking trip

Lotus band member Chuck Morris and his son, Charley, were reportedly missing after a kayaking trip in Arkansas last week. A rescue mission was dispatched to recover the Denver-based musician and his son.

Morris and his 20-year-old son went kayaking on March 16, 2023, in Beaver Lake and haven't been heard from since. However, the 47-year-old drummer failed to return from their trip and the Benton County Sheriff's Office launched a search party. Officers located a coat and two kayaks in the water but saw no signs of the father and son duo.

The Lotus band announced on Tuesday, March 21, that the search has been "moved to a recovery":

"We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck & Charley has moved to a recovery. With help from K9 teams, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temp, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far."

My thoughts go out to the family, friends, and band members of Lotus while drummer Chuck Morris and son are still missing after nearly a week since last being seen on a kayak trip in AR. My thoughts go out to the family, friends, and band members of Lotus while drummer Chuck Morris and son are still missing after nearly a week since last being seen on a kayak trip in AR.

The band continued:

"It’s unknown how long the recovery efforts will take."

Jen Lamboy started a GoFundMe to support Jenny Thompson and family in this time of grief. Over $130,000 has already been donated to help the family with legal fees and search parties.

Chuck Morris and his son Charlie' missing status amass over $130,000 for the family

The GoFundMe page was started by Jen Lamboy in an attempt to financially support the family of Chuck Morris. The page is also used to "post the latest updates on search progress, family updates, and details for the upcoming Celebration of Life in Denver and any other gatherings."

Lamboy appeals to people willing to donate to Jenny Thompson and her family. The page reads:

"On the morning of March 16th, Chuck and Charley Morris went kayaking on Beaver Lake (AR), and have not yet returned. Search efforts are still underway, and Jenny and family could use all the prayer you can muster."

Lamboy also mentioned that people should help Chuck Morris' family out in any way they see fit. His statement continued:

"The family is grieving and appreciates all your support, but understand there will be communication delays due to the circumstances."

The note ends with a greeting of love and compassion.

Prior updates to the same case exist on the GoFundMe page. The most recently taken-down update gives the reason behind the Morris family needing financial support:

"In recent days, we have determined the financial need to be far greater than originally anticipated, mostly due to AR laws pertaining to missing persons and access to life insurance funds."

It talks about how the AR laws mention that the state "will not release a death sentence for five years (or until the bodies have been recovered, whichever comes first)." As such, Jenny Thompson does not have access to Chuck Morris' life insurance.

She has been dealing with probate and accruing attorney fees while supporting her daughter Amelia financially and emotionally. The prior update ends with a note:

"The response thus far, in terms of donations, has been incredible. In addition to helping with the aforementioned expenses, the funds will go toward funeral costs, therapy, and more."

Chuck Morris will be missed by many if proclaimed dead from the kayaking incident. The missing search is still on while the son and father haven't turned up yet.

