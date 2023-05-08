"Going to be his downfall": Succession fans react to Gerri's threat to Roman in season 4 episode 7

From the very start of the Succession, viewers were made aware that Roman is attracted to Gerri, at least to a certain extent, and their relationship is certainly of the most bizarre angles on TV right now. While both characters never got intimate, there sure is a ton of s*xual energy between them.

In the latest episode, Gerri threatened to sue Roman if her position in Waystar Royco ever came under jeopardy. Roman had sent countless inappropriate images to her and she has enough evidence of harassment to ruin Logan's son.

Watching Gerri threaten Roman was celebrated by fans on Twitter. They claimed that he had it coming, adding that she is going to be the reason for his downfall.

Chris Moore @MooreSaiyan Roman is down BAD for Gerri and that is going to be his downfall. #SuccessionHBO Roman is down BAD for Gerri and that is going to be his downfall. #SuccessionHBO

Succession Season 4 Episode 7: Netizens are on board with Gerri threatening to destroy Roman's life

Roman's weird kinks have always managed to make fans of the show laugh.

In a previous episode of the show, Roman accidentally sent an inappropriate picture intended for Gerri to his father Logan. Although Logan gave his son a piece of his mind, the latter did not stop. Gerri, for her part, did not seem to mind. Until the latest episode.

In the episode, she bluntly told Roman that she was going to sue him if her job was in danger, leaving the latter visibly shaken.

Marx Okereke @marxokereke The Gerri nopes hitting Roman like a ton of bricks #SuccessionHBO The Gerri nopes hitting Roman like a ton of bricks #SuccessionHBO

MRD @mrd_1990



Yes Gerri! Sue Roman’s ass!! Gerri: I will sue and I will go public with the many, many pictures of your genitalia that i have in my possession. I could have got you there. But nope. NoYes Gerri! Sue Roman’s ass!! #Succession HBO #Succession Gerri: I will sue and I will go public with the many, many pictures of your genitalia that i have in my possession. I could have got you there. But nope. NoYes Gerri! Sue Roman’s ass!! #SuccessionHBO #Succession https://t.co/CcVmuNpXuP

Matt @m_ttt21 the bartender making gerri’s martini hearing her talk about all the pictures of roman she has on her phone #Succession #Succession HBO the bartender making gerri’s martini hearing her talk about all the pictures of roman she has on her phone #Succession #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/VuRhCCESbr

CHURCH GIRL stan @seekristie 🏽 #SuccessionHBO Gerri will be alright and that’s all I need to know Gerri will be alright and that’s all I need to know 💅🏽 #SuccessionHBO

veganx @celeryfication Tom and Shiv ARE DEF getting divorced and Gerri needs to sue Ro(ach)man IMMEDIATELY! #SuccessionHBO Tom and Shiv ARE DEF getting divorced and Gerri needs to sue Ro(ach)man IMMEDIATELY! #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/5Smx1jIxUP

Fans absolutely loved to see a scared Roman and are overjoyed that Gerri snapped. They are celebrating the fact that she finally took a stand and are eager to see the day she sues Roman, after which, saving him will most probably become an impossibility.

Succession synopsis and cast

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Succession reads:

"Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit."

It continues:

"Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide."

Succession stars Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and several others.

Poll : 0 votes