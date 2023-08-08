"Going to go dunk myself in holy water": Dom Lucre Island Boys Twitter video leaves internet scandalized 

Internet personalities, the Island Boys have recaptured social media's attention with a questionable video. The twin sibling rappers recently uploaded an inappropriate video of them together. This left netizens flabbergasted and also wondering about their se*uality. Responding to the clip which has taken over Twitter, one netizen wrote online:

Trigger Warning: This article contains disturbing content. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Twitter user Dom Lucre took to the social networking site on August 7 to post a video of the Island Boys- Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja. He tweeted:

“DEVELOPING: This is the most disturbing post I have seen this year. The island boys whom are brothers just uploaded a video of them giving each other head. In*est is illegal in the state of Florida.”

In the video which was attached with the tweet, what seems to be Flyysoulja was seen taking a mirror selfie while his brother was crotched right below him. Fortunately, the video included a large censor which blocked portions of the intimate act.

This is not the first time the singers have taken part in disturbing acts. In the past, the two locked their lips on a subscription-based account.

Addressing the kiss, the pair said on the NoJumper podcast:

“We’re twin brothers, we came out of the womb together, we grew up together. It’s not really disgusting if it’s twins. We kind of just made out or whatever, we kissing and then we just like look the other way for a few minutes and couldn’t like, look at each other but it wasn’t that big of a deal- just a kiss.”

The latest video has amassed multi-million views across social media platforms. Many were left scandalized.

Netizens respond to the viral Island Boys video

Internet users were disturbed by the viral video. Many found it weird and expressed disgust. A few reactions to the same read:

The video got released online days after Flyysoulja made headlines for exposing himself in front of Adin Ross on the latter’s Kick stream. The livestream also included the twins greeting Ross with a racial slur, leading to the two parties getting into a fight online.

At one point, Flyysoulja pulled his trousers down and said that he would “f**k the s**t” out of Ross. Reacting to the same, Ross said:

“Alright, that was insane, dude. I can’t believe he just did that. On my life, that was disgusting. On my f**king life. Wow, bro. That is insane. This is beyond crazy.”

For those unversed, the Island Boys went viral online after they released their song Island Boys. The two were born on July 16, 2001. After amassing immense traction online, they now boast a net worth of two million dollars.

It seems like the siblings mostly make money through their social media activity, subscription platforms and music.

Both Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja boast 1.5 million followers on their separate Instagram accounts.