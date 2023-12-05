“Going to miss the random photo dump by thv”: Fans emotional over BTS’ Taehyung’s Instagram post ahead of his enlistment

V aka Kim Taehyung is all over social media for his latest Instagram update ahead of military enlistment. BIGHIT MUSIC released an official update regarding RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook's military enlistment on December 5, 2023. Following that, the Slow Dancing singer took to Instagram to share glimpses of his gallery.

The singer is known for his aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed, the singer posted multiple stories on Instagram serving as a wallpaper for many fans. As fans enjoyed the random photo dump shared by Kim Taehyung, they took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts on the latest update. Fans said that they would miss the photos with one fan saying, "Going to miss the random photo dump by thv”.

“User thv's photo dump on Instagram is one of the few things I live for”: Fans reacted to Kim Taehyung's Instagram stories

BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, shared an update about V's enlistment on December 4, 2023. The statement said that the Rainy Days singer is set to start his basic training following the procedure. Since only family and military personnel are allowed at the entrance ceremony, fans have been requested to refrain from visiting the site.

Following the update, Kim Taehyung shared some mesmerizing pictures of himself. Emotional fans highlighted that the singer always shared photos or a small update of himself after an announcement about the BTS members which could affect fans.

They took to social media to say that they would miss his updates while some gushed about his aesthetic style of photography. Many said the photos make perfect wallpapers and also showered him with compliments.

“2 & half years without Wooga content”: Fans reacted to Wooga Squad reunion ahead of V's enlistment

Kim Taehyung also shared stories with the famous Wooga Squad and fans only swooned over their friendship. The Wooga Squad is a popular group of South Korean celebrities including K-drama Hwarang stars Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and V, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, music producer Peakboy.

The singer seemed to have reunited with his close celebrity friends as he shared a photo with Our Beloved Summer star Choi Woo-shik in one of the stories. Another one of the photos featured all the members of the squad including actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and rapper Peakboy.

Many fans pointed out that this could be the last time they will see all the members of the squad together as the singer is set to leave for his national duties. Fans are also celebrating this reunion saying that the “Wooga Squad together [is] sending their maknae off in style”. They also expressed their gratitude towards the squad members for always showing their support to Kim Taehyung.