“Going to be a tough week”: Fans moved to tears as BTS Jimin’s dad posts a fond farewell as his son enlists in the military

Park Jimin of BTS fame enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, alongside his bandmate Jeon Jungkook. As customary, the idol's friends and family members showed up to send him off to the military. BTS members j-hope and Suga were present as well.

On December 13, the fandom of the Like Crazy singer were left emotional as the singer's father uploaded a photo on the official Instagram account of the café he runs. The idol's father thanked the Army in three different languages—Korean, Japanese, and English—in his caption. He wrote:

"Hello, I'm ZM-illennial. I sent my son well. Your support gave Jimin a lot of strength. I heartily thank you."

For the unversed, Park Hyun-soo, the father of the BTS member, runs a cafe named MAGNATE in the heart of Busan.

Meanwhile, fans of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter took to social media to express how moved they were after seeing the post. One tweeted:

Fans flood social media with praises for Jimin's father

On December 13, 2023, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's father posted a photo on the two Instagram accounts run by him, i.e. @magnate_official and @zm_illenial_official. In the image, Jimin is seen standing in the centre in a black hoodie with his shaved head while his father stands on his right side and the singer's younger brother stands on his left.

Only the BTS member's face was prominently seen in the picture, whereas the faces of the other two were blurred out.

What moved fans even more was that the idol's father also shared the picture on his Instagram stories with Jimin's solo track, Promise, in the background.

Promise is a soft pop ballad that features the BTS singer's captivating and subdued vocal layering. His expressive vocals take centre stage with an acoustic guitar. The song concludes with a vow to support loved ones through suffering and hard days.

The BTS ARMY is well aware of the musical connotation of the song and they became emotional upon realizing that this was the singer's father's way of promising to be by his son through his hard days.

Fans expressed their feelings by tweeting about the post on X (formerly Twitter):

Promise was posted on BTS' blog and made available for free on SoundCloud in 2018. The music was co-composed by Jimin and Slow Rabbit, who also orchestrated the track while the Promise singer co-wrote it with his group's leader Namjoon aka RM.

BTS intends to resume group activities by the second half of 2025 once all the members are back from the military. However, fans can look forward to the forthcoming release, which the members pre-filmed ahead of their enlistment.