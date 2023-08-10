"Gonna Bud Light themselves": Best Buy bans white people claim goes viral as boycott calls erupt over woke management training program

Retail giant Best Buy is garnering immense backlash on social media. Recently, a memo regarding a professional development program went viral on Twitter. In the same, it revealed that Caucasian people were not allowed to apply for the company's leadership training.

Many were quick to compare the company to Bud Light and its potential downfall. Reacting to the viral note, one netizen wrote online:

O’Keefe Media was the first to publicize the viral memo on August 9, 2023. They attached two pictures alongside the tweet that showcased Best Buy’s note to its employees. In the same, the company announced that they were collaborating with McKinsey & Company to offer a three-month Leadership Essentials program. Speaking about the program, the memo noted:

“Participants will gain critical skills that will enhance their leadership through a mini-MBA style curriculum. Topics will include Strategy Development, Critical Thinking, Networking and Problem Solving.”

Those who wished to apply to the program had to meet the following criteria: must be a salaried Best Buy employee, must have work experience of more than one year in their current Best But role, and also:

“Identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander”

As one can see, Best Buy was allegedly not allowing Caucasian employees to participate in the program.

The program is not open to white applicants. "Candidates must meet the [racial] requirements below"



Addressing the program, Georgia Vahoua, the Senior Manager of Strategic Initiatives, Inclusion, and Diversity, said on their website:

“Our main focus through the collaboration of the cohorts is to create a space where everyone feels valued and included. In addition to the core leadership and management skills that are learned, each cohort also provides a strong networking opportunity for its members that lasts long after the program ends.”

Netizens react to Best Buy’s viral leadership program

Internet users were quick to slam the American company online. Many claimed that they would boycott the brand and give it the “Bud Light treatment.” This is in reference to the alcohol brand’s recent cancelation by conservatives after the company showed support for the LGBTQ community.

A few reactions to the memo read:

According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, Caucasian people made up 77% of the American workforce in 2021, while Hispanics or Latin people consisted of 18% of the force, and Black people and Asian people comprised 13% and 7%, respectively.

The Street also reported that only six of the Fortune 500 companies have Black CEOs.

Best Buy's inclusivity programs explored

According to their official website, Best Buy has created programs that will ensure that their company is diverse. This includes an inclusive recruitment process, providing access to technology to teenagers across the U.S. in different communities, and also providing scholarships to a diverse student body nationwide.

Speaking about having an inclusive organization, CEO Corie Barry has said on their website:

“At my core, I believe our people are the secret to our success. It is my responsibility as CEO to unleash their power by nurturing a diverse and inclusive environment, one in which employees can bring their whole selves- their best selves- to work each day.”

This year, the company also boasted on their website that they made DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity list by ranking in the 17th spot.