"Gonna lose 99% of fans"- Viral Hawk Tuah Girl "non binary" tweet debunked as internet reacts

According to a recent X post, Hailey Welch, popularly known as the viral Hawk Tuah girl, said she would announce something “non binary” soon. The tweet appeared on Poo Crave’s page on August 23 and has garnered over 6.2 million views so far.

The tweet did not clearly state whether Hailey was coming out as a non-binary individual or she wanted to announce something completely unrelated to gender.

Hailey, who hails from Tennessee’s Belfast, became famous overnight through a street interview clip in early June this year.

Shortly after her emergence and increasing popularity on social media, Hailey found herself signed to the management firm, The Penthouse. She was also brought to public view by country musician Zach Bryan during his Quittin Time tour concert in Nashville. The Hawk Tuah girl eventually met several other celebrities, including Ne-Yo, and Shaquille O'Neal.

However, in none of the interviews or social media posts has she spoken about her gender identity or preferred pronouns. So far, people who spoke to her and outlets that wrote about her addressed Hailey Welch by she/her pronouns.

Moreover, Poo Crave, the page that made the tweet is a parody account for Pop Crave. Thus, none of the claims reported there are true. Poo Crave’s bio also clearly states, "Spinning in a whirlwind of pop parody chaos".

Regardless, some people did not double-check the source and deemed the news authentic.

"gonna lose 99% of fans", wrote one X user who supposedly believed the tweet.

"She was loved by conservatives this is gonna hurt for them", another shared a similar sentiment.

"The teasing and trolling she does of her conservative fandom is too funny", one more chimed in.

"this would actually be the funniest possible thing she could do atp", commented another X user.

Some did not understand what it meant for an announcement to be "non binary".

"The heck is a non binary announcement?!", wondered one.

"Sounds like a damn country album", said another.

"I think she means gender-neutral products", one X user commented.

However, one person knew the tweet was meant for satire and the claim was not actually true.

"How many people don’t realize this is satire? Too many, just enough or the perfect amount?", wrote one.

Viral cryptic tweet surfaces amid Hawk Tuah girl's online clash with Yung Gravy

Poo Crave's parody tweet came days after Hailey Welch aka Hawk Tuah girl claimed Minnesota rapper Yung Gravy asked her out on a date, but she refused.

In a quick interview outside New York's Westin Hotel, Hailey said Gravy messaged her on Instagram and asked her for a date. However, the 28-year-old singer posted a screenshot of their conversation, where the first message appeared to be from Hailey's side. In the chat, Gravy commended Hailey Welch for her works post-Hawk Tuah fame, and called her a "certified top champ".

Yung Gravy, however, clarified to the Hawk Tuah girl on chat that it was not an attempt to impress her, rather he wanted to invite her to one of his shows next month. Hailey asked him about the show's date and Gravy sent her the options, asking her to pick one.

Following Yung Gravy's revelation, Hailey Welch shared screenshots of the entire conversation, proving that the rapper messaged her first. However, she later quote-tweeted her post and said she might have misinterpreted Gravy's words and called for a "truce".

