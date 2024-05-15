Yung Gravy's 2024 North American tour: Presale code, prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Yung Gravy's 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from July 3, 2024, to November 23, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled "Grits and Gravy 2024," will be the singer's first major one of the year and will be held in conjunction with a few festivals and one-off shows.

The tour was announced by Yung Gravy via a post on his official X account on May 14, 2024, and will feature performances in cities such as Boston, Detroit, and San Francisco, among others.

The presale for the Yung Gravy tour will be available on May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering via the Laylo page of the tour, which can be accessed in the singer's official social media bio. There will also be a Live Nation presale at the same time, which can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK.

General tickets for the tour will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the Laylo page. Tickets are priced at an average of $55 plus service and processing fees as applicable, depending upon the venue and seating choice.

Yung Gravy's 2024 North American tour: Dates and venues

Yung Gravy's 2024 North American tour dates and venues are given below:

July 3, 2024 – San Diego, California at San Diego Fair

July 5, 2024 – West Fargo, North Dakota at Red River Valley Fair

August 1, 2024 – Klamath Falls, Oregon at Klamath County Fairgrounds

August 2, 2024 – Redmond, Oregon at Deschutes County Fair

August 3, 2024 – West Allis, Wisconsin at Wisconsin State Fair

August 21, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Western Idaho Fair

August 23, 2024 – Moscow, Idaho at County Summer Showdown

August 25, 2024 – Seattle, Washington at WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

August 27, 2024 – Salem, Oregon at Oregon State Fair

August 29, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Lot at Complex

August 30, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

August 31, 2024 – Grand Island, Nebraska at Nebraska State Fair

September 1, 2024 – Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall

September 3, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace

September 6, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 7, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at East End at Navy Pier

September 10, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore Detroit

September 12, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 13, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 14, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

September 15, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina at Firefly Distillery

September 17, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Avondale Brewing Company

September 18, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl (2 Shows)

September 20, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

September 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center

September 23, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 24, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port

September 26, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Center

September 27, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at YouTube Theater

September 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

November 22, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

November 29, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

Aside from his upcoming tour, Yung Gravy is also scheduled to perform a few one-off shows, as mentioned above. These will start with the Governor's Ball in Corona Park, New York, in early June, where artists such as Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter are also scheduled to perform.

Yung Gravy is set to follow this with a few concerts in Australia and New Zealand in mid-July alongside bbno$. Subsequently, the singer is scheduled to perform at the Sudden Little Thrills Festival on September 8, 2024, which is also set to feature performances by artists such as Wiz Khalifa, SZA, Omar Apollo, and more.