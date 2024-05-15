Kirk Franklin announces 2024 ‘The Reunion Tour’ with a hilarious promotional video: All we know so far

Kirk Franklin has announced his 2024 'The Reunion Tour' with a video featuring the musicians and groups that will take part in the tour posted on his official X page on May 13, 2024.

The announcement video begins with the singer stepping out of a car while what appears to be reggae-infused gospel music plays out of its speakers. The singer then walks into a warehouse space, where Marvin Sapp, Yolanda Adams, The Clarke Sisters, and Fred Hammond walk in slow, dramatic poise, with Franklin attempting to groove to the music, only to collapse comically.

The others respond to his collapse, starting with Marvin Sapp:

"Marvin Sapp: Man, you are forever doing some foolish things. Fred Hammond: Its the shoes. Marvin Sapp: It is the shoes.. I'm out. Fred Hammond: See if you did this to (inaudible), we woudn't be doing it. One of the Clarke Sisters: Hey sisters!, Listen to me. we don't want no lawsuit. Let's go."

The announcement video then fades to the singers, including Franklin, dancing dramatically while the cities where the tour will be performed scroll up on the screen.

The tour is set to feature performances in cities such as Atlanta, Boston, and Brooklyn. Tickets, venues, and other details will be announced soon, and patrons must text REUNION at +1 (404) 948-5620 for further details.

Kirk Franklin 2024 ‘The Reunion Tour’ cities and states

Kirk Franklin's upcoming 2024 ‘The Reunion Tour’ cities and states are listed below:

Boston, Massachusetts

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Baltimore, Maryland

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Toronto, Ontario (Canada)

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Detroit, Michigan

Columbus, Ohio

Chicago, Illinois

St. Louis, Missouri

Charlotte, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Norfolk, Virginia

Washington, DC

Brooklyn (New York City), New York

Newark, New Jersey

Birmingham, Alabama

Atlanta, Georgia

Tampa, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

New Orleans, Louisiana

Austin, Texas

Nashville, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennesee

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

San Antonia, Texas

Houston, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

Anaheim, California

Oakland, California

San Diego, California

Los Angeles, California

The exact dates and venues for the upcoming tour have not been announced as of the writing of this article, but the singer is currently scheduled to perform across Africa as well as a few shows in the US until late August, presumably before the new tour starts.

The upcoming tour will be a continuation of the 2023 tour of the same name, which was wrapped up at the Dickies Arena in Texas on November 24 and featured artists such as Tye Tribbet and Israel Houghton, among others.

As mentioned above, Kirk Franklin will be performing a few shows ahead of the upcoming tour. These start with the singer's appearance at The Pavillon at Toyota Factory in Irving, Texas, on May 25–26, 2024.

Subsequently, the singer will perform at the Juneteenth Joy 2024, the third edition of said annual concert, which celebrates gospel music. The concert will feature performances by Kirk Franklin as well as Maurette Brown Clark on June 14, 2024, at the North Carolina Museum of Arts.

After the NCMA performance, the singer will embark on his Africa tour, with stops scheduled for South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

After his Africa tour, Kirk Franklin is scheduled to perform at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, on August 25, 2024, his last performance before the upcoming tour.