"Gonna miss Henry when he's gone": Henry Cavill fans get emotional over The Witcher season 3 trailer

Henry Cavill appears in his swansong Geralt of Rivia outing as The Witcher season 3 gets its first trailer. Netflix, the host of the fantasy series, released the first promotional clip of the third season, which quickly got over a million views. To note, The Witcher season 3 will comprise eight episodes and be streamed in two parts. The first part will premiere on Thursday, June 29, 2023, while the second installment will come almost a month later on July 27.

As soon as Discussing Film shared the trailer on their Twitter page, fans rallied on the platform to express their emotions. Most of them remarked how they are going to feel Cavill’s absence after season 3 ends.

To recall, the Superman star announced his goodbye to the TV series in October last year. Without stating any reason, he said that he “will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” paving the way for Liam Hemsworth to take up the mantle.

Terming himself a “Witcher fan,” The Hunger Games actor felt “honored” to take up “the White Wolf’s blades” for the next season. The cast change, naturally, didn’t bode well with the fans for whom season 3 will be a bittersweet watch.

''Should've finished it at season 3": Fans cry as Henry Cavill appears as Geralt one last time in The Witcher season 3

The official synopsis of The Witcher season 3 reads as follows:

“Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.”

The trailer, lasting almost three minutes, somewhat toed the line of the summary while showcasing several breathtaking action sequences. Cavill’s fluid and smooth sword movements keep you engaged, so when you realize that this is his last Geralt of Rivia execution, you do feel a lump in your throat.

The same was seen when the pop culture portal Discussing Film shared the trailer. Netizens were highly emotional with many commenting that their The Witcher association will end with season 3 after Henry Cavill’s exit.

Apart from Cavill as the main character, season 3 of the video game-based show stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Geralt's love interest and quarter-elf sorceress, Freya Allan as Cintra’s crown princess Ciri, who’s linked to him by destiny, Joey Batey as a traveling bard and his friend Jaskier, and Mimî M. Khayisa as sorceress Fringilla Vigo, among others.

Hemsworth will be seen as Geralt for seasons 4 and 5, with almost back-to-back shooting schedules, as said by Sophie Holland, the casting director of The Witcher.

Volume 1 of The Witcher season 3 premieres on Thursday, June 29, 2023, while Volume 2 arrives almost a month later on July 27.

