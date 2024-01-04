"Got me speechless": Fans react to a netizen getting allegedly scammed by a con artist impersonating BTS Suga, threatens the idol online

On January 4, 2024, a Twitter account posted several screenshots reporting an incident where a certain individual got scammed by a con artist impersonating Suga of BTS. The online user @ARMY4LIFE84 mentioned that a con artist created a fake Twitter account (@Sugabts6289) with edited images of the BTS idol. The netizen (@CherylA49251084) became the scam victim and later started defaming BTS' Min Yoongi, aka Suga, for criminal activity.

The BTS ARMY were quick to defend the Daechwita rapper and songwriter. Fans were stunned to witness someone impersonating the BTS idol and scamming other fans or individuals using his name.

"How can people be stupid like that": Fans took action against both Twitter accounts for defaming BTS' Suga

The Twitter user @ARMY4LIFE84 attached the links of both accounts to her post and urged other fans to report these accounts for defaming and threatening Min Yoongi of BTS. The netizen who claimed to be duped by Suga of Bangtan Sonyeondan had shared several tweets with screenshots of a passport with Suga's image.

BTS ARMY noticed that the passport is of The Great Republic of Japan and has a photo of Min Yoongi from the CHAKHO: 7FATES webtoon series released by HYBE in January 2022. The passport mentions "SUGA" under the "Given Name" section, which furthers amuses fans as it demonstrates that the con artist is an amateur.

The alleged victim posted another image of Yoongi. In this picture, Yoongi is holding a white paper in front of his chest that has "Dreaded Baby" written on it with a purple sketch pen. Fans further stated that the images are photoshopped as the craftsmanship of the con artist is not up to the mark.

However, the online user @CherylA49251084, who claimed to have been duped by Min Yoongi and contended that the artist had texted them on several occasions, challenges the BTS fandom to show one picture of Yoongi "without the paper."

The Twitter user @CherylA49251084, wrote,

"Any of this Army to show me a copy of this picture without that sign in his hand and you will win all the money. I'm getting ready to make LOL prove it. I prove mine show me yours now i'm showing you mine"

Netizen defaming BTS' Min Yoongi. (Image via X/@CherylA49251084)

Even though the images were shared by the netizen who claimed to be a victim of BTS member Yoongi's alleged scam, the fandom took action against the netizen. Along with reporting the account of the actual con artist, @Sugabts6289, BTS ARMY shared the official email address that HYBE Corporation shared to report criminal activities carried out against the BTS members.

BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) declared on Weverse that it will take legal action against anybody who disseminates harmful information about BTS or makes an effort to hurt them physically or psychologically. On December 29, 2023, KST, the six domestic labels under HYBE Corporation, released an update on legal action against acts that infringe on the rights of label artists.

Several fans, such as @Kenya_Simone17, wrote on Twitter,

"I can already hear BigHit filling out that court paperwork to sue for defamation because...How you dumb enough to fall for a scam like this?"

Others echoed similar sentiments regarding the issue and reacted on Twitter:

On December 29, 2023, BIGHIT MUSIC (which is run by HYBE) declared that it regularly brings legal action against anybody involved in detrimental actions related to BTS, including disseminating misleading information, pestering s*xually, slandering, and making personal attacks. They went on to say that they wanted to provide the supporters with an update on these projects.

Based on evidence obtained from their investigations and information submitted by supporters and admirers on activities that breach the artists' rights, such as labeling and slandering, the label filed multiple criminal accusations with criminal justice organizations this quarter.

The updates, which included legal measures geared at safeguarding their rights, focused on ten artists under HYBE Labels: BTS, Baekho, Hwang Min Hyun, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and &TEAM.

Meanwhile, BTS member Min Yoongi, aka Suga, has been actively serving in the military since September 22, 2023, and is reported to return in June 2025.