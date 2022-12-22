GOT7's BamBam joins cast of Master in the House 2

GOT7's BamBam has been confirmed to join the cast of the second season of SBS' popular variety show, Master in the House. He will be joined by former baseball player Lee Dae-ho as a disciple on the show that will begin broadcasting from January 1, 2023.

Running since 2017, Master in the House, aka All The Butlers, is an entertainment show in which cast members, referred to as "disciples," interact with experts, aka "masters," from various fields and make an effort to learn from them.

Former cast members Yang Se-hyung, SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji-won, Kim Dong-hyun, and NCT's Doyoung will be returning for the second season of the programme in January. However, singer-actor Lee Seung-gi will not be appearing on the show this time owing to his ongoing legal battle with HOOK Entertainment.

BamBam and Lee Dae-ho join Master in the House 2 cast for first filming

As new members of the cast for Master in the House 2, BamBam and Lee Dae-ho have reportedly joined others for the show's first filming.

According to the production company, the two celebrities blended easily with the existing cast and made it a pleasant experience for everyone on set. Reflecting on how easily they got along with everyone, the producers felt,

"As if they had already worked together for a long time."

Although Lee Dae-ho made an appearance as a master in the first season, the production team is eager to see him as a disciple in the new one. Moreover, they expressed excitement about the chemistry between NCT'S Doyoung and BamBam and said that it would be one of the key talking points of the show.

The producers further said:

"BamBam, who played an active role as an 'excessive immersion' in the love reality show 'Transfer Love 2', hinted that he would explode the charm of the 'youngest line' with Doyoung."

BamBam has recently appeared on quite a few variety shows

The Thai rapper has gained a lot of love from fans for his hilarious and witty comments on a number of Korean variety and reality shows.The announcement of his casting in Master of the House 2, has therefore made his fans ecstatic.

BamBam was the host on TVING's original dating reality show Transit Love season 2 aka EXchange 2, that put a group of former couples under one roof. Following that, he was invited as the first guest on LE SSERAFIM member Sakura's show Fearless Kkura.

Most recently, the riBBon singer also featured on the PSICK Show hosted by viral YouTubers PSICK Univ, where he spoke candidly about his military service in Thailand and his place in GOT7, among other things.

On the music front, the former JYP artist will be heading to the Philippines to headline the upcoming Wavy Baby Music Festival next month. He will be joined by South Korean singer and ABYSS labelmate Sunmi and American R&B singer Pink Sweat$.

