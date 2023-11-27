Grace Dent Net Worth: Fortune explored as restaurant critic leaves “I’m A Celebrity” due to medical reasons

In a surprising turns of events, popular restaurant critic Grace Dent has bid farewell to the jungle, leaving the popular reality show, "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here," on medical grounds. ITV confirmed her departure just over a week after Dent, alongside Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Marvin Humes, made her entry into the Australian wilderness for the show's latest season.

ITV in a statement about Grace leaving the show said:

"Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Dent's departure came as a shock to fans who had been following the latest season with enthusiasm.

Dent, 50, had been selected to participate in the Bushtucker trial titled Down The Tubes with fellow campmate Josie Gibson. However, it became evident that Dent was facing considerable challenges in the jungle, as she expressed her desire to leave.

In a moment that was captured on Sunday, November 26's evening episode, Dent was seen on camera saying, "I just want to go home." Her struggles became more apparent during the Touchdown of Terror trial, where she confided in Gibson, stating, "I've had enough. I've completely had enough. I just want to go home."

For those unaware, Grace has been a prominent figure in the media industry for several years. Over time, she has accumulated wealth and as per reports, her net worth ranges from $100,000 to $1 million, according to idolnetworth.

Grace Dent Net Worth: Here's what you need to know about the celebrity restaurant critic

Grace's recent departure from the reality show "I'm A Celebrity" due to medical reasons has only intensified public curiosity about Dent's career and personal journey. As of 2023, Dent's financial standing has become a subject of interest, with estimations placing her net worth in the range of $100,000 to $1 million.

For those unaware, Grace Dent is a seasoned columnist for The Guardian and The Independent. Dent has also made her mark on popular TV shows, including appearances on Channel 4's Very British Problems and judging roles on popular culinary competitions like MasterChef UK.

Grace Dent studied English at Stirling University. Even while she was a student, her passion for writing led her to contribute to Cosmopolitan. As she transitioned into her career, Dent took her first professional steps as an editorial assistant for Marie Claire. She was born on October 3, 1973, and was born and raised in Carlisle, Cumberland.

It is worth noting that Grace Dent will be replaced by Danielle Harold in the trial on the "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" show.